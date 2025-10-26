Loud Louvre Heist: The group of robbers likely consisted of four people

Two suspects arrested on Saturday evening were allegedly part of a group of four who stole the royal jewels from the Louvre, UNN reports with reference to AFP.

According to sources close to the case, two suspects arrested on Saturday evening are suspected of being part of a group of four who stole eight French royal jewels worth 88 million euros. - the report says.

Let's add

At the same time, Le Figaro learned that the second arrested person planned to flee to Mali.

"The second suspect, arrested in the Paris area, was heading to Mali," a police source told Le Figaro.

What else is known?

In the Napoleon gallery, the criminals left numerous pieces of evidence, including more than 150 samples of DNA, papillary and other traces taken at the scene of the incredible jewelry theft, Paris prosecutor Laura Becco said last Thursday, also expressing optimism. The analyses "require time constraints, even if they are a priority for laboratories," the senior judge told Ouest-France. "Answers obtained in the coming days" could open up "leads, especially if the criminals were involved in the case," she added.

The use of video surveillance also made it possible to trace the criminals' escape route through Paris and neighboring departments. To track them down, the police also gained access to recordings from public and private cameras (highways, banks, businesses, etc.).

Police are now following the trail of accomplices who may be "detained" in the near future.

Recall

On October 26, it became known that two criminals who participated in the Louvre robbery were arrested on Saturday evening. One of them was arrested at Roissy airport while boarding a flight to Algeria. The operation was carried out around 10 p.m. by the anti-gang brigade (BRB), responsible for the investigation, with the support of border police officers. At the same time, the second criminal was arrested by the Parisian judicial police in Seine-Saint-Denis.

According to media reports, eight French royal jewels worth 88 million euros had not yet been found as of Sunday morning.