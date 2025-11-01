Loud Louvre robbery: 38-year-old woman officially charged, another suspect released

One of the suspects in the Louvre robbery case has been officially charged, while another suspect has been released, UNN reports with reference to Le Figaro.

Details

On Saturday, a Parisian court judge officially charged a 38-year-old woman and placed her in custody for complicity in an organized robbery and conspiracy to commit a crime related to the Louvre robbery.

Earlier, a man, also detained on Wednesday in connection with the case, was released without charges. The suspect appeared before the judge on Saturday, who is to decide on her possible detention at the request of the prosecution. She appeared in the dock in tears, confirming that she lives in La Courneuve (Seine-Saint-Denis department). She was officially charged with "complicity in an organized robbery" and "conspiracy to commit a crime." At the request of the prosecution and her lawyers, the hearing continued in camera.

Earlier that day, the prosecutor's office announced that several suspects arrested on Wednesday had appeared before a judge, without specifying their number, as part of an unprecedented investigation into the robbery of the world's largest museum, whose stolen property is estimated at 88 million euros.

Recall

French Minister of Culture Rachida Dati announced the robbery at the Louvre, which led to the museum's closure for the entire day.

French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez stated that the "major robbery" of the Louvre lasted seven minutes. He also confirmed that "individuals entered from outside using a lift."

Eight pieces of jewelry, which officials say are of "incalculable" value, were stolen from the museum. The main target of the criminals was the Apollo Gallery, where France's historic collection of crown jewels is kept.

The thieves also tried to steal Empress Eugenie's crown, the wife of Napoleon III, which features eight golden eagles. It also contains 1354 diamonds, 1136 rose-cut diamonds, and 56 emeralds. However, thanks to the efforts of the security, this theft was avoided.

French President Emmanuel Macron stated that the stolen valuables from the Louvre would definitely be found, and those responsible for the crime would be punished. An investigation is currently underway under the supervision of the Paris prosecutor's office.

On October 22, three days after the audacious crime, the Louvre resumed operations.