Loss of Pokrovsk cost Zelenskyy more than Putin - The Sunday Times

$42.060.00
48.880.00
ukenru
November 16, 06:56 PM • 11296 views
Ukraine's national football team advances to the 2026 World Cup playoffs after defeating Iceland in the final match of the qualification group stage
November 16, 04:59 PM • 21851 views
Power outages on November 17: Ukrenergo announced schedules
November 16, 04:36 PM • 22040 views
Rains are coming to Ukraine, storm warning declared in 10 regions: forecast for November 17Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 46433 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
November 16, 05:50 AM • 27612 views
Ukraine has agreed with Greece on gas imports to meet winter needs - Zelenskyy revealed details
November 15, 05:21 PM • 35278 views
Ukraine and Russia agreed on the exchange of 1,200 Ukrainian prisoners - Umerov
November 15, 01:07 PM • 48334 views
General Staff confirmed strike on Ryazan oil refinery and Russian facilities in temporarily occupied Crimea
November 15, 09:13 AM • 45244 views
Poland provides assistance to Ukrainian refugees for the last year - Nawrocki
November 15, 07:45 AM • 42250 views
In Ukraine, applications for financial assistance of 1000 hryvnias have started, but problems arise when registering for children
November 14, 06:09 PM • 53242 views
The Rada is proposed to expand the grounds for banning departure from Ukraine: who will be affected
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
A large plume of smoke rose in the village of Grafovka near Belgorod after a probable shellingPhotoNovember 16, 03:21 PM • 9070 views
In Poltava region, a train hit a man: police are investigating all details of the tragedyNovember 16, 03:37 PM • 4950 views
Russia's containment policy must be replaced by proactive actions - CPDNovember 16, 04:02 PM • 5368 views
Fico canceled emergency speech due to illness - details explained in SlovakiaNovember 16, 04:16 PM • 3958 views
Ukrainian refugees in UK will have to return home after the war - Home Office Minister Shabana MahmoodNovember 16, 05:20 PM • 8516 views
Publications
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 46433 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against IcelandNovember 16, 07:00 AM • 49928 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 100610 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 86377 views
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks likePhotoNovember 14, 12:13 PM • 58629 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orbán
Scott Bessent
Britney Spears
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Kherson
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Legendary cat-blogger Stepan celebrates 17th birthdayPhoto09:02 PM • 2046 views
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinemaNovember 14, 04:53 PM • 29206 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 100610 views
Man who assaulted Ariana Grande in Singapore charged in courtNovember 14, 01:14 PM • 37800 views
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the worldNovember 14, 09:46 AM • 53425 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Gold
Heating
Film

Loss of Pokrovsk cost Zelenskyy more than Putin - The Sunday Times

Kyiv • UNN

 • 210 views

British political scientist Mark Galeotti claims that the loss of Pokrovsk cost Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy more than Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. According to him, "the next campaign may not take place in northeastern Ukraine, but in Washington."

Loss of Pokrovsk cost Zelenskyy more than Putin - The Sunday Times

The loss of Pokrovsk cost Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy much more than it cost Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This was stated by British political scientist, lecturer and author of works on international crime and Russian security issues, one of the leading experts on Russia, Mark Galeotti, for The Sunday Times, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, Pokrovsk is now effectively given to the Russians, as the city is surrounded on three sides, and Russian troops are increasingly penetrating closer to the center.

There is always a temptation to present such a large-scale operation - the battle for the city lasted 18 months - as a turning point in the war. But while it is a defeat for Kyiv, it should not be seen as a decisive turning point. The battle is significant for many reasons, reflecting a change in the operational and political context of this stage of the conflict.

- the article says.

The author indicates that the chances of a Ukrainian counterattack on Pokrovsk itself are currently small.

As the defenses of Pokrovsk and the neighboring city of Myrnohrad crumble, fighting in northeastern Ukraine will continue. The fortress cities of the rest of the Ukrainian part of Donetsk Oblast still stand. Western observers believe that their fall will take longer than Pokrovsk. ... However, the next campaign may not take place in northeastern Ukraine, but in Washington.

- Galeotti notes.

"ATESH": Russian military desert after Ukrainian Armed Forces strikes near Pokrovsk15.11.25, 22:04 • 5836 views

According to him, one of the reasons why Putin was willing to commit 150,000 troops to capture Pokrovsk, suffering tens of thousands of casualties, is that he is involved not only in a war with Ukraine, but also in a "battle of characters" with US President Donald Trump.

President Zelenskyy stated that Russia is afraid of decisive decisions from the US and wants to use Pokrovsk to demonstrate success on the battlefield." This is partly true, but Moscow's intention is probably not so much to avoid new US pressure as to try to regain Trump's support.

- the expert believes.

He concludes that it may seem impossible that Zelenskyy could be forced to conclude the kind of peace agreement that Trump seems to support, but Putin seems to hope that if he can enlist US help, the Ukrainians themselves will hand over the fortress cities to him, and he won't have to fight for them.

Recall

Recently, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia failed to meet the deadline set by Putin for the capture of Pokrovsk and Kupyansk.

ISW: Russian troops use fog for attacks in Pokrovsk, Velykomykhailivka, and Huliaipole directions16.11.25, 05:34 • 7046 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Pokrovsk
Donetsk Oblast
Myrnohrad
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy