Locally down to -30°: severe frosts are approaching Ukraine

$42.770.19
51.230.00
ukenru
12:04 PM • 1904 views
NBU lowers key policy rate to 15% for the first time since last spring
11:30 AM • 3446 views
An Odesa court extended the house arrest of doctors from the scandalous Odrex clinic in a patient's death case
10:21 AM • 10534 views
General Staff confirms destruction of Russian Nebo-SVU radar worth $100 million and enemy drone control points
10:01 AM • 21104 views
There are three scenarios for the development of events in Ukraine in 2026 - The Wall Street Journal
09:37 AM • 9416 views
Ukraine can reduce dependence on US intelligence in a few months - FT
Exclusive
09:19 AM • 12486 views
After the third blocking of StopOdrex, the scandalous clinic may resort to physical violence against witnesses – the widow of a former "Odrex" patient
07:35 AM • 17374 views
Ukraine makes concessions, and Russia needs pressure: Kallas commented on possible US security guarantees in exchange for territorial concessions
January 29, 12:09 AM • 24278 views
Merz: Ukraine will not be able to join the European Union in 2027
January 28, 07:02 PM • 31169 views
Zelenskyy warned that Russia is preparing for a new strike on Ukraine
January 28, 06:50 PM • 30163 views
Rubio: the next round of negotiations will be held in a bilateral format - between Ukraine and Russia
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
2.1m/s
92%
739mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Indonesian billionaires lost $22 billion due to MSCI reviewJanuary 29, 05:00 AM • 17576 views
Plane crash in Colombia: 15 dead, including prominent politiciansJanuary 29, 05:26 AM • 16411 views
"Bridge we haven't crossed": Rubio named the key issue in peace talks on Russia's war against UkraineJanuary 29, 06:15 AM • 19056 views
Musk announces end of Tesla Model S and Model X production in favor of robotsJanuary 29, 06:27 AM • 18935 views
Ukrainian forces shot down two Russian planes in one day: one over the Black Sea09:05 AM • 13011 views
Publications
Manipulation lessons from Miller's lawyers and Odrex clinic, or what's wrong with their statementsJanuary 28, 10:59 AM • 53647 views
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideoJanuary 28, 07:00 AM • 82411 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 106283 views
When and how to submit meter readingsJanuary 27, 02:54 PM • 85218 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 104358 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kaya Kallas
Emmanuel Macron
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Iran
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tender words for a husband-defender: how Alyona Omargalieva congratulated Tamerlan on his birthdayJanuary 28, 06:25 PM • 19041 views
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideoJanuary 27, 06:07 PM • 45757 views
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflictJanuary 27, 05:26 PM • 43690 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of UkraineJanuary 27, 03:38 PM • 50120 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 52581 views
Actual
Technology
Financial Times
Heating
The Diplomat
Film

Locally down to -30°: severe frosts are approaching Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3030 views

On February 1-3, a sharp drop in temperature to -27°C, and in some places to -30°C, is expected in Ukraine. In Kyiv, the temperature will drop to -25°C. From February 4, the frosts will begin to weaken.

Locally down to -30°: severe frosts are approaching Ukraine

Ukraine will be covered by severe frosts in early February, in some places the air temperature may drop to -30 degrees, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine warned on Thursday, UNN writes.

Details

According to the forecasts of Ukrhydrometeorological Center meteorologists, "a sharp drop in temperature is expected in Ukraine on February 1-3."

At night, except for Zakarpattia and the southern part of the country, the temperature will drop to minus 20-27º, in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Rivne, Sumy, Poltava and Kharkiv regions, and in Kyiv - to minus 20-25º. During the day, minus 15-22º of frost is predicted. In some places, the frost will reach minus 30º (III level of danger, red)

- reported the State Emergency Service.

On February 4-5, as indicated, a gradual weakening of frosts is expected from the west and southwest of the country.

In addition, as reported, on January 29, until the end of the day, fog with visibility of 200-500 m will persist in the capital and Kyiv region. Level I danger (yellow) has been announced. Drivers and pedestrians - be careful and cautious.

The State Emergency Service advised to follow daily weather forecast updates.

Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-2927.01.26, 16:04 • 33460 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyWeather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rivne Oblast
Zhytomyr Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Zakarpattia Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukraine
Kyiv