Locally down to -30°: severe frosts are approaching Ukraine

Ukraine will be covered by severe frosts in early February, in some places the air temperature may drop to -30 degrees, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine warned on Thursday, UNN writes.

Details

According to the forecasts of Ukrhydrometeorological Center meteorologists, "a sharp drop in temperature is expected in Ukraine on February 1-3."

At night, except for Zakarpattia and the southern part of the country, the temperature will drop to minus 20-27º, in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Rivne, Sumy, Poltava and Kharkiv regions, and in Kyiv - to minus 20-25º. During the day, minus 15-22º of frost is predicted. In some places, the frost will reach minus 30º (III level of danger, red) - reported the State Emergency Service.

On February 4-5, as indicated, a gradual weakening of frosts is expected from the west and southwest of the country.

In addition, as reported, on January 29, until the end of the day, fog with visibility of 200-500 m will persist in the capital and Kyiv region. Level I danger (yellow) has been announced. Drivers and pedestrians - be careful and cautious.

The State Emergency Service advised to follow daily weather forecast updates.

