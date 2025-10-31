$42.080.01
Lithuanian Railways to cease transportation of products from Russian company Lukoil

Kyiv • UNN

 • 894 views

"Lithuanian Railways" (LTG) is halting the transportation of Lukoil oil products due to sanctions imposed by the US and Great Britain. Last year, LTG transported about 345,000 tons of this Russian manufacturer's products to Kaliningrad.

Lithuanian Railways to cease transportation of products from Russian company Lukoil

The company "Lithuanian Railways" (LTG), which until now transported products of the Russian oil giant "Lukoil" in transit to the Kaliningrad region, announced that it would stop such transportation due to US and UK sanctions. This was reported by LRT, writes UNN.

After the end of the transition period for completing agreements, LTG will not carry out transportation in which companies "Lukoil" or "Rosneft", sanctioned by the US and Great Britain, as well as related enterprises, are involved in one way or another.

- the company noted.

Last year, LTG transported a total of 371 thousand tons of oil products to the Kaliningrad region, of which 345 thousand tons were Lukoil products.

Oil from another Russian company, Rosneft, was not transported through Lithuania either last year or this year, but this year LTG transported 194 thousand tons of Lukoil oil to and from Kaliningrad.

"It is important that none of the LTG group companies have direct contractual relations with Lukoil or Rosneft. Lukoil products are transported in transit from Russia to Kaliningrad by freight forwarders, whose names we cannot disclose due to contractual obligations," LTG said.

Recall

The United States Department of the Treasury officially imposed sanctions against leading Russian oil companies "Rosneft", "Lukoil" and their subsidiaries.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that the new US sanctions are serious, but will not affect the Russian economy. He called them an attempt at pressure and an unfriendly act that does not strengthen Russian-American relations.

Donald Trump reacted to these words. He ironically noted that he was glad to hear about the dictator's "confidence", but noted that he would prefer to see how Russia would cope with them.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Sanctions
Kaliningrad Oblast
Lithuania
Great Britain
United States