Lithuanian Defense Minister accused Russia of “mocking” the US and called for military deterrence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1950 views

Dovile Šakaliene stated that Russia does not respect the peaceful efforts of the United States and continues its offensive in Ukraine. She believes that the only way to stop the aggressor is military deterrence.

Lithuanian Defense Minister accused Russia of “mocking” the US and called for military deterrence

Lithuanian Defense Minister Dovile Šakalienė has accused the Russian authorities of "mocking" the US government amid new efforts to hold peace talks. This was reported by Euronews, writes UNN.

Details

In my opinion, they have already made fools of the American government by demonstrating that they do not respect any efforts to reach an agreement 

- said Šakalienė.

She added that the US has not put pressure on Russia to make it make concessions or stop its military campaign against the Ukrainian civilian population.

On the other hand, why should they stop? They have turned their economy into a military economy

- the minister said.

It is reported that Sakalene believes that Russia has no incentive to stop its campaign in Ukraine also because of its "imperialistic" ambitions in Europe, which, according to the minister, will be further strengthened by the Kremlin's cooperation with North Korea, Iran and China.

The Russian military industry is really gaining momentum. And in Ukraine they continue to advance. Why should they stop?

- stressed the head of the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense.

According to reports, the minister was answering a question about the first failed attempt at peace talks in Turkey, when Putin refused to appear and sent a delegation led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky to meet with his Ukrainian counterpart.

Germany increases the size of its tank brigade in Lithuania to deter Russia - Bloomberg22.05.25, 18:00 • 2738 views

Accordingly, for the second round of talks, Zelensky explained to Turkish President Erdogan that he was ready to appear in Istanbul only if Putin did the same.

Šakalienė called efforts to end the war "justified," but believes that ultimately the only way to end it is through military deterrence.

I think the US efforts to end the war are useful. We'll see how it ends, but in my opinion, ultimately the only effective tool will be to revive the Ukrainian army and build up military power in Europe. This is the only deterrent that Russia understands

- repeated the minister.

Russia is spying on the German brigade stationed in Lithuania - Spiegel16.05.25, 20:03 • 2965 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

PoliticsNews of the World
North Korea
Lithuania
Istanbul
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
China
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Iran
