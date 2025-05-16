Russia is spying on the German brigade stationed in Lithuania - Spiegel

$41.470.07
Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia European leaders reacted cautiously to the results of the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, which took place in Istanbul on March 29. In particular, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he would remain vigilant and coordinate with Ukraine. "We will remain vigilant and in close coordination with Ukraine. The priority is to achieve a ceasefire and a withdrawal of troops," Macron said. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also expressed caution, saying that the statements from Moscow should be treated with skepticism. "We have seen some movement in the negotiations, but we must remain skeptical," Scholz said. "It is important that words are followed by deeds." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Russia to "judge by its actions" and said that the UK would continue to increase economic pressure on Russia. "We will continue to increase the economic pressure on Russia and we will judge the Putin regime by its actions, not by its words," Johnson said. Overall, European leaders welcomed the fact that negotiations were taking place, but stressed that it was important to see concrete results on the ground. They also reiterated their support for Ukraine and their determination to hold Russia accountable for its aggression.
Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia European leaders reacted cautiously to the results of the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, which took place in Istanbul on March 29. In particular, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he would remain vigilant and coordinate with Ukraine. "We will remain vigilant and in close coordination with Ukraine. The priority is to achieve a ceasefire and a withdrawal of troops," Macron said. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also expressed caution, saying that the statements from Moscow should be treated with skepticism. "We have seen some movement in the negotiations, but we must remain skeptical," Scholz said. "It is important that words are followed by deeds." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Russia to "judge by its actions" and said that the UK would continue to increase economic pressure on Russia. "We will continue to increase the economic pressure on Russia and we will judge the Putin regime by its actions, not by its words," Johnson said. Overall, European leaders welcomed the fact that negotiations were taking place, but stressed that it was important to see concrete results on the ground. They also reiterated their support for Ukraine and their determination to hold Russia accountable for its aggression.

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia European leaders reacted cautiously to the results of the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, which took place in Istanbul on March 29. In particular, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he would remain vigilant and coordinate with Ukraine. "We will remain vigilant and in close coordination with Ukraine. The priority is to achieve a ceasefire and a withdrawal of troops," Macron said. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also expressed caution, saying that the statements from Moscow should be treated with skepticism. "We have seen some movement in the negotiations, but we must remain skeptical," Scholz said. "It is important that words are followed by deeds." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Russia to "judge by its actions" and said that the UK would continue to increase economic pressure on Russia. "We will continue to increase the economic pressure on Russia and we will judge the Putin regime by its actions, not by its words," Johnson said. Overall, European leaders welcomed the fact that negotiations were taking place, but stressed that it was important to see concrete results on the ground. They also reiterated their support for Ukraine and their determination to hold Russia accountable for its aggression.

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

Russia is spying on the German brigade stationed in Lithuania - Spiegel

A Russian reconnaissance aircraft monitored German troops during the Iron Wolf exercises in Lithuania. This confirms the threat from Moscow and the need to strengthen counterintelligence.

Russia is spying on the German brigade stationed in Lithuania - Spiegel

Russia tried to monitor the communications of one of the combat brigades of the German army during NATO exercises in Lithuania. Inspector General Carsten Breuer considers this incident as proof of how real the threat from Moscow is, UNN writes with reference to Spiegel.

Details

Shortly before the roll call at the location of the German combat brigade in Lithuania, Russia, obviously, closely monitored the activities of the Bundeswehr fighters. In the middle of last week, a Russian reconnaissance aircraft was detected in the airspace of neighboring Belarus during the "Iron Wolf" exercises.

Since the aircraft obviously directed its sensors to the NATO exercises, in which the Bundeswehr participated together with other Alliance countries, the units immediately switched to encrypted communication.

Inspector General Breuer, who visited the Iron Wolf exercises that day, called the incident proof of how real the threat is in Lithuania.

A few days ago, with the help of a commercially available drone, another training exercise was apparently recorded during another training exercise in Lithuania involving German helicopters.

Current observations correspond to the situation assessment conducted by the Military Counterintelligence Service (MAD), the Bundeswehr's intelligence agency.

The agency has long warned that the German brigade in Lithuania is the focus of Russian intelligence. To improve counterintelligence, MAD plans to expand its presence there.

The new German government also plans to introduce a law this year that will simplify cooperation and information exchange between MAD and the German foreign intelligence service BND in Lithuania.

The German brigade in Lithuania is expected to be fully operational by 2027. Chancellor Friedrich Merz (CDU) and Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) are expected to be present at the roll call next Thursday.

Supplement

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz promised to continue military support for Ukraine. He said this while speaking before the German parliament.

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
Belarus
Bundeswehr
NATO
Friedrich Merz
Boris Pistorius
Lithuania
Germany
