Lithuania will revoke residence permits for Russians for frequent trips to Russia

New restrictions for Russians came into force in Lithuania on May 3. The country will deprive residence permits of those who travel to Russia or Belarus more than once within three months without a valid reason. This is reported by LRT, writes UNN.

The exception will apply to carriers and truck drivers traveling in transit through the above-mentioned countries, or if the trip had objective reasons independent of the person.

According to the Department of Migration, as of April 1, 14,652 Russian citizens had valid residence permits in Lithuania.

The law adopted by the Lithuanian Seimas "On the establishment of restrictive measures in connection with military aggression against Ukraine" suspends the acceptance of applications for Schengen and national visas from citizens of Russia and Belarus, except for cases when the Ministry of Foreign Affairs mediates in this matter.

Applications from Russians for a temporary residence permit in Lithuania are not accepted, except for those who have a valid Schengen or national visa, a residence permit in Lithuania or another EU country.

Russians and Belarusians arriving not through the border with an EU country are additionally checked for threats to national security.

They are also prohibited from importing Ukrainian hryvnias into Lithuania or exporting them from it, as well as importing agricultural products and feed of Russian or Belarusian origin.

According to the law, Russians who do not have a residence permit in Lithuania are prohibited from buying real estate in Lithuania.

The Law on Restrictive Measures was first adopted in Lithuania in 2023. These sanctions are valid until May 2, 2026.

