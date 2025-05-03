Lithuania will revoke residence permits for Russians for frequent trips to Russia

$41.590.00
47.080.00
ukenru
Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky
09:33 AM • 11981 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 27051 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 37137 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 35735 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 56312 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 54939 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 52732 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 70359 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 91677 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 46438 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+21°
3.2m/s
52%
744 mm
Popular news

Trump showed himself in the image of the Pope

May 3, 05:43 AM • 9336 views

Ukrainian soldiers will participate in the parade in Great Britain on May 5

May 3, 06:03 AM • 16895 views

Cardinal predicts short conclave to elect Pope

May 3, 06:22 AM • 13733 views

Drone attack in Novorossiysk: port hit, grain terminal tanks damaged

May 3, 08:48 AM • 5852 views

Vučić fell ill, Fico cancels visits before promised trip to Moscow on May 9

10:13 AM • 12864 views
Publications

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 37144 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 27779 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 61364 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

May 2, 02:18 PM • 70194 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

May 2, 10:48 AM • 91678 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

May 2, 06:47 PM • 25712 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

May 2, 05:00 PM • 54940 views

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

May 2, 02:45 PM • 26558 views

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

May 2, 01:46 PM • 30089 views

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

May 2, 12:04 PM • 29522 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Lithuania will revoke residence permits for Russians for frequent trips to Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

Lithuania will revoke residence permits for Russians who visit Russia or Belarus more than once every three months. Exceptions include transit carriers and objective reasons.

Lithuania will revoke residence permits for Russians for frequent trips to Russia

New restrictions for Russians came into force in Lithuania on May 3. The country will deprive residence permits of those who travel to Russia or Belarus more than once within three months without a valid reason. This is reported by LRT, writes UNN.

Details

The exception will apply to carriers and truck drivers traveling in transit through the above-mentioned countries, or if the trip had objective reasons independent of the person.

According to the Department of Migration, as of April 1, 14,652 Russian citizens had valid residence permits in Lithuania.

The law adopted by the Lithuanian Seimas "On the establishment of restrictive measures in connection with military aggression against Ukraine" suspends the acceptance of applications for Schengen and national visas from citizens of Russia and Belarus, except for cases when the Ministry of Foreign Affairs mediates in this matter.

Lithuania plans to strengthen the Suwałki Corridor due to the threat of attack from Russia and Belarus19.04.25, 04:53 • 5176 views

Applications from Russians for a temporary residence permit in Lithuania are not accepted, except for those who have a valid Schengen or national visa, a residence permit in Lithuania or another EU country.

Russians and Belarusians arriving not through the border with an EU country are additionally checked for threats to national security.

They are also prohibited from importing Ukrainian hryvnias into Lithuania or exporting them from it, as well as importing agricultural products and feed of Russian or Belarusian origin.

According to the law, Russians who do not have a residence permit in Lithuania are prohibited from buying real estate in Lithuania.

The Law on Restrictive Measures was first adopted in Lithuania in 2023. These sanctions are valid until May 2, 2026.

Lithuania will strengthen borders with Russia and Belarus with fortifications and mines22.03.25, 23:12 • 25582 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Belarus
European Union
Lithuania
Brent
$61.56
Bitcoin
$96,334.00
S&P 500
$5,687.46
Tesla
$290.87
Газ TTF
$33.08
Золото
$3,241.25
Ethereum
$1,835.21