Lithuania plans to strengthen the Suwałki Corridor due to the threat of attack from Russia and Belarus

$41.380.17
47.000.18
ukenru
A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story
April 18, 05:00 PM • 45310 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 64800 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

April 18, 01:23 PM • 70981 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM • 76031 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
April 18, 08:50 AM • 111698 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
April 18, 08:41 AM • 93393 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
April 18, 08:05 AM • 159967 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

April 18, 07:43 AM • 54130 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 141397 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 85769 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+14°
2m/s
49%
751 mm
Popular news

124 battles on the front line per day: General Staff released data on all front directions

April 18, 07:28 PM • 5968 views

Zaporizhzhia region is under attack by Russian drones, air defense is working

April 18, 07:34 PM • 6998 views

US scientists discovered a color that can only be seen under laser pulses

April 18, 08:42 PM • 4366 views

Downing of UIA plane: Iran files lawsuit against Ukraine and three countries at UN court

April 18, 09:23 PM • 8926 views

Explosions were heard in Odessa: drones recorded them

11:19 PM • 4668 views
Publications

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 05:00 PM • 45313 views

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

April 18, 12:10 PM • 92246 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

April 18, 08:32 AM • 147477 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast
Exclusive

April 18, 08:05 AM • 159970 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 18, 05:00 AM • 141397 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

Andrii Sybiha

Ivan Fedorov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

White House

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM • 18745 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM • 21418 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM • 23244 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 57156 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

April 18, 09:33 AM • 69700 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

The Guardian

Twitter

Shahed-136

TikTok

Lithuania plans to strengthen the Suwałki Corridor due to the threat of attack from Russia and Belarus

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1938 views

Lithuania is modernising the Vilnius-Augustów road in the Suwałki Corridor for civilian and military needs. These works, planned to be completed by 2028, will improve logistics and mobility.

Lithuania plans to strengthen the Suwałki Corridor due to the threat of attack from Russia and Belarus

Lithuania plans to modernise and strengthen the second route through the Suwałki Gap – a crucial section on the border with Poland, which is considered a potential site of aggression against the European Union (EU) and NATO. This was reported by the Deputy Head of the Lithuanian Ministry of Defence, Tomas Godliauskas, in an interview with Politico, as reported by UNN.

Details

The Suwałki Gap is a sparsely populated 100 km wide section of forested plain connecting Poland and Lithuania, bordering Russia's Kaliningrad Oblast to the west and Belarus to the east.

The Suwałki Gap is considered one of NATO's most vulnerable points, a vital land corridor connecting the Baltic states with the Alliance countries.

Currently, Lithuania, together with Poland, is taking steps to expand its military infrastructure beyond the Via Baltica, which is the main route for transferring allied reinforcements to the country, by upgrading the Vilnius-Augustów road to dual-use standards for civilian and military needs

- writes the publication. 

According to Politico, the goal is to improve the flow of goods, facilitate the movement of troops, and support potential civilian evacuation in the event of war.

This is just another option for ensuring better logistics in difficult times

- said Tomas Godliauskas.

In addition to increasing mobility, the "Suwałki" project may also include new border security measures.

Especially in the Suwałki area, there are talks about new protection measures along the borders with Kaliningrad and Belarus

- noted the head of the Lithuanian defence agency.

He also added that security measures go beyond the physical realm. "We are discussing how to combat GPS spoofing and jamming by Russia, which is already affecting our civilian aviation and navigation systems."

These roads are critically important for us from a security and defence perspective. They have always been part of our civil-military planning as key land routes to support allies during a crisis

– stressed Godliauskas.

It is noted that the full scope of the project includes the reconstruction of 113 kilometres of roads and the upgrading of eight bridges. Lithuanian Deputy Minister of Transport Roderikas Žiobakaс recently told Politico that the work is planned to be completed by 2028.

Recall

Lithuania plans to strengthen the border guard with Russia and Belarus by building fortifications and mining territories. The country is discussing with Poland and Finland the unification of efforts for defence.

Russia remains a long-term direct military threat to NATO and Europe. This is because Moscow has been investing in military capabilities for over a decade and deploying forces near the Alliance's borders, preparing for confrontation. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Lithuania, Kęstutis Budrys, during a joint briefing with the Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha.

The Defence Ministers of the Baltic countries warn that a ceasefire in Ukraine will allow Russia to rearm and redeploy troops to their borders. The countries urge NATO not to weaken the defence of the eastern flank.

Poland strengthens control on the border with Belarus: new electronic barriers06.04.25, 18:52 • 15038 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
Belarus
Andrii Sybiha
NATO
European Union
Lithuania
Poland
Brent
$67.65
Bitcoin
$84,881.20
S&P 500
$5,302.78
Tesla
$239.97
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,341.30
Ethereum
$1,598.07