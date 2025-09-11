$41.210.09
Lithuania, Poland, and Ukraine condemned the Russian strike on Poland and called for joint defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

The foreign ministers of Lithuania, Poland, and Ukraine condemned the invasion of Polish territory by Russian drones, calling it a deliberate provocation and a threat to regional security. They called for intelligence sharing and strengthening of air defense.

Lithuania, Poland, and Ukraine condemned the Russian strike on Poland and called for joint defense

The foreign ministers of the Lublin Triangle countries called the latest incursion of Russian drones into Polish territory a deliberate provocation and a threat to regional security. They called for intelligence sharing and strengthening of air defense.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the joint statement of the Lublin Triangle ministers regarding Russian drones in Poland.

Details

We, the foreign ministers of Lithuania, Poland, and Ukraine – the Lublin Triangle – strongly condemn the recent incursion of Russian drones into Polish territory. This was a deliberate and coordinated attack, representing an unprecedented provocation and escalation of tensions

- the letter states. 

According to high-ranking officials, Russia's actions and Belarus's permission to use its airspace pose a direct threat to the security of the entire region. And only coordinated joint actions can ensure the protection of citizens.

We emphasize the need for better coordination and operational cooperation of our respective structures responsible for air safety. Such coordinated actions should be aimed at preventing the negative consequences of Russia's outrageous actions and lead to an increase in the effectiveness of our air defense measures

- the officials of the three countries concluded.

In particular, they called on partners to urgently strengthen Ukraine's air defense and support Lithuania and Poland in their efforts to ensure the security of NATO's and the EU's eastern flank.

Only an adequate and decisive response will prevent further escalation. We note that this incident also caused a surge of Russian disinformation. We call on all our societies to remain vigilant and be aware of malicious disinformation attempts by Russia

- the ministers emphasized.

Together, Lithuania, Poland, and Ukraine confirm that unity, strength, and cooperation – including with our allies and partners in NATO and the EU – are the only ways to effectively counter Russian aggression and guarantee the security of our citizens. 

Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia10.09.25, 11:33 • 73373 views

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
State Border of Ukraine
Belarus
NATO
European Union
Lithuania
Ukraine
Poland