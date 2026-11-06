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Lithuania allocated more than €42 million to assist Ukrainian refugees

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

The Lithuanian government allocated more than €42 million for social support for Ukrainian refugees. €30.1 million is earmarked for people with disabilities.

Lithuania allocated more than €42 million to assist Ukrainian refugees

The Lithuanian Government approved a decision to allocate more than €42 million in social assistance to Ukrainians who were forced to leave their home country because of the war and settle in the country. This was reported by Delfi, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that these funds are intended to compensate for the costs of providing individual assistance and general social support to refugees.

Compensation for the costs of providing individual assistance is granted to persons with disabilities who require individual assistance, in order to cover the costs associated with providing it

- the Lithuanian Ministry of Social Security and Labour stated.

It is reported that the bulk of the funding—€30.1 million—is allocated to compensation payments for November, covering the costs of individual assistance for persons with disabilities. Another €12.3 million has been allocated for general assistance to Ukrainian refugees.

Reminder

In October, Ukraine received more than 253 tonnes of equipment from Lithuania to restore its energy infrastructure following attacks by russia.

Temporary protection for Ukrainians in Lithuania extended until 2028, but there is an exception07.10.26, 16:28 • 6588 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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