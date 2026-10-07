Temporary protection for Ukrainians in Lithuania extended until 2028, but there is an exception

The Lithuanian government has extended temporary protection until March 2028 for Ukrainian citizens fleeing the war. LRT reports this, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that this time a condition is being introduced for the provision of temporary protection. If a person is subject to conscription for military service in Ukraine, they must provide proof of having completed it.

Proof will be considered a lawful crossing of the border when leaving Ukraine, an exit stamp in a passport, or an official document confirming exemption from military service or completion of such service.

This requirement will not apply to persons who were granted temporary protection in any European Union (EU) state before 4 August this year, or who applied for this status in Lithuania before that date but whose applications have not yet been decided.

Under the rules in force until now, temporary protection was valid until 4 March next year; however, the Cabinet of Ministers has extended it for another year.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, 52,000 people hold valid residence permits in Lithuania based on temporary protection.

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After the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the EU activated an emergency protection mechanism for Ukrainians, granting them the right to live, work and receive assistance in the bloc, which consists of 27 countries. However, this year, taking into account Kyiv’s request to help locate persons liable for military service, the EU announced that from now on this measure would not apply to people arriving in the bloc who are subject to conscription into the army.

Currently, about 4.4 million Ukrainian refugees live in the EU under temporary protection status. Their largest communities are in Germany, Poland and the Czech Republic. According to the EU, adult men account for about 27% of all Ukrainians who currently have EU protection, women for 43%, and minors for 30%.

Last year, the EU said it sought to move away from the current system by giving Ukrainians the opportunity to reside legally in the bloc for longer or by providing assistance to those who wish to return home when conditions improve.

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