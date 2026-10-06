In Georgia, assistance programs for Ukrainian refugees have been extended until 2027 — what the payments will be

Photo: Tbilisi City Hall/FB

The Georgian authorities have extended for another three months, until January 1, 2027, the provision of assistance payments and free access to a range of medical services for Ukrainian citizens who arrived in the country because of the war. The relevant amendments were made to government resolutions adopted in 2022, UNN reports, citing Georgia News.

Details

According to media reports, the payments amount to 300 lari (UAH 5.1 thousand — ed.) per family and 45 lari (UAH 778 — ed.) per person.

The funding is provided through the Social Service Agency on the basis of a list submitted by the Agency for Refugees, Eco-Migrants and Livelihood Provision.

As for medical services, under state programs, Ukrainian refugees have free access to immunization, treatment for tuberculosis, HIV and AIDS, maternal and child care, psychiatric support, diabetes treatment, dialysis, assistance for rare diseases and conditions requiring continuous replacement therapy, as well as consultations and emergency care, including. The same services are covered by state insurance for Georgian citizens.

Georgia extends free medical care for Ukrainians until 2026

The Ministry of Internally Displaced Persons from the Occupied Territories, Labor, Health and Social Affairs of Georgia is responsible for organizing the provision of medical care.

Ukrainians who permanently reside in Georgia are eligible for the benefits. Permanent-residency status is retained during short-term trips (lasting up to three days), but is lost during extended departures from the country.

In addition

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, more than half a million Ukrainian citizens have entered Georgia (223,697 people in 2022 alone). Many crossed the country in transit; only a small proportion remained permanently.

According to the UNHCR, as of the end of 2025, there were 26,000 refugees from Ukraine in Georgia. The Georgian government does not specify the number of benefit recipients.