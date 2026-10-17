Lifting sanctions against russia will not stop the war — Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the lifting of sanctions on Russia will continue. He said this in response to journalists’ questions, reports UNN.

Details

He added that the agreement between the United States and the Russian Federation on diesel supplies, as well as the blocking of the bill supported by the late American Senator Lindsey Graham, was far from the last step by the Donald Trump administration.

We all respected Lindsey very much. He gave his life to America. We had a wonderful relationship. And on the eve of the tragedy, Lindsey was in Ukraine; he always supported us very strongly and promoted as much aid to Ukraine as possible. It is difficult without him, I will say frankly. I want to thank both Democrats and Republicans who supported his bill. It was a great victory. Truly bipartisan support. And now the decision to cancel all this, to block all this—I think it is wrong. And it definitely helps only the Russians. It definitely helps only their joy and desire to keep killing people. It certainly does not stop the war - Zelenskyy noted.

As a reminder

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing "hellish sanctions" against Russia under Lindsey Graham’s law, but immediately suspended their implementation indefinitely. The restrictions are provided for by a law that Congress adopted to increase economic pressure on the Kremlin over the Russian Federation’s war against Ukraine.