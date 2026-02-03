Left children unsupervised, leading to death: prosecutor's office reacted to improper child care in Donbas

Law enforcement officers responded to reports of improper care for children in one of the boarding schools in Donetsk Oblast. The incident, which occurred in 2022, resulted in the death of a child, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

According to the investigation, in February 2022, two junior nurses for the care of sick people started their shift in a group where children with disabilities and severe developmental disorders were staying. They had over 10 years of professional experience.

One of the medical workers noticed that a 17-year-old ward was in an agitated state and was trying to inflict bodily harm on herself. However, instead of providing proper supervision and medical care, she tied the girl up and left her in the room with another 15-year-old ward.

Then both medical workers left both children in the same room unsupervised, realizing that both minors needed constant monitoring and outside help.

A conflict arose between the girls, during which the younger ward strangled the older one with an apron.

Indifference kills. Especially when it comes to children who are completely dependent on adults, and for whom the lack of proper attention can be fatal - said Pavlo Uhrovetskyi, head of the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office.

After the tragedy, both nurses resigned from their positions. The former employee of the boarding school was notified of suspicion, and an indictment was sent to the court regarding her colleague. Both are charged with improper performance of professional duties, which led to the death of a child (Part 2 of Article 137 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the article provides for restriction of liberty from three to five years or imprisonment for the same term, with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years or without such.

Recall

In Zakarpattia, the former director of an orphanage will appear before the court, who concealed sexual violence by a 17-year-old ward against three young boys.