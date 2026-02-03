Left children unsupervised, leading to death: prosecutor's office reacted to improper child care in Donbas

$42.970.16
50.910.12
ukenru
11:49 AM • 5582 views
"Every such strike by Russia confirms - they don't take diplomacy seriously": Zelenskyy stated that the work of the negotiating team will be adjusted
Exclusive
11:48 AM • 9950 views
Forced mobilization of foreigners: the Verkhovna Rada defense committee commented on the likelihood of involving citizens of other countries in the army
11:19 AM • 5536 views
Over 98% of GDP: Ukraine's public debt exceeded UAH 9 trillion - Ministry of FinancePhoto
09:22 AM • 16041 views
General Staff confirms FPV training center and enemy electronic warfare station hit
Exclusive
09:16 AM • 27655 views
"Massive strike on Ukraine is Russian preparation for negotiations": Verkhovna Rada defense committee reacted to the night enemy attack
08:20 AM • 28252 views
Ukraine has agreed on a multi-level plan with Europe and the US to respond to Russia's ceasefire violations - FT
February 3, 07:02 AM • 26683 views
Russia attacked combined heat and power plants (CHPPs) and thermal power plants (TPPs) at -25°C, leaving hundreds of thousands of families without heat during the harshest winter frosts - Shmyhal
February 3, 05:28 AM • 28614 views
Night attack on Kyiv: three injured and significant destruction in five districts of the capitalPhotoVideo
February 2, 11:51 PM • 33839 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv in freezing February weather
February 2, 08:49 PM • 43133 views
You will hear certain results soon: Umerov on prisoner exchange
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−11°
2m/s
60%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
AFU eliminated 760 occupiers and over 50 artillery systems within a dayPhotoFebruary 3, 04:49 AM • 15509 views
In Zaporizhzhia region, occupiers conducted mass inspections and interrogations of their own employees due to data leaksFebruary 3, 05:15 AM • 8462 views
Vinnytsia region suffered a massive attack from Russia: critical infrastructure was hit and power outages occurredFebruary 3, 06:15 AM • 14174 views
Violations of military personnel's rights: where and with what complaints to turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 46299 views
Kharkiv's leading thermal power plant severely damaged, restoration impossible - city council deputy09:06 AM • 22489 views
Publications
Violations of military personnel's rights: where and with what complaints to turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 46438 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 60055 views
Eurovision 2026 National Selection Final: when to watch and how to support your favoriteFebruary 2, 05:09 PM • 45367 views
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elitesFebruary 2, 03:28 PM • 48909 views
Disability pension for Group III: who is eligible, what is the amount in 2026, and how to applyVideoFebruary 2, 11:19 AM • 126729 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Denys Shmyhal
Fedir Venislavskyi
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
Kharkiv
Dnipro
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taras Tsymbalyuk admitted that the reality show "The Bachelor" did not meet his expectationsPhoto11:58 AM • 3528 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-13" was denied marriage registration: the reason is knownPhotoFebruary 2, 07:01 PM • 26346 views
Trump threatens to sue comedian Trevor Noah over Epstein joke at GrammysVideoFebruary 2, 04:54 PM • 27090 views
The Cure won their first two Grammy Awards in their careerVideoFebruary 2, 04:01 PM • 26418 views
Anniversary of Kuzma's death: 5 Skryabin songs worth hearingVideoFebruary 2, 03:14 PM • 25005 views
Actual
Heating
Social network
Technology
Shahed-136
Financial Times

Left children unsupervised, leading to death: prosecutor's office reacted to improper child care in Donbas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 294 views

Law enforcement officers are investigating improper child care at a boarding school in Donetsk Oblast, where a child died in 2022. Two nurses left the pupils unsupervised, one of whom suffocated the other.

Left children unsupervised, leading to death: prosecutor's office reacted to improper child care in Donbas

Law enforcement officers responded to reports of improper care for children in one of the boarding schools in Donetsk Oblast. The incident, which occurred in 2022, resulted in the death of a child, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

According to the investigation, in February 2022, two junior nurses for the care of sick people started their shift in a group where children with disabilities and severe developmental disorders were staying. They had over 10 years of professional experience.

One of the medical workers noticed that a 17-year-old ward was in an agitated state and was trying to inflict bodily harm on herself. However, instead of providing proper supervision and medical care, she tied the girl up and left her in the room with another 15-year-old ward.

Then both medical workers left both children in the same room unsupervised, realizing that both minors needed constant monitoring and outside help.

A conflict arose between the girls, during which the younger ward strangled the older one with an apron.

Indifference kills. Especially when it comes to children who are completely dependent on adults, and for whom the lack of proper attention can be fatal

- said Pavlo Uhrovetskyi, head of the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office.

After the tragedy, both nurses resigned from their positions. The former employee of the boarding school was notified of suspicion, and an indictment was sent to the court regarding her colleague. Both are charged with improper performance of professional duties, which led to the death of a child (Part 2 of Article 137 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the article provides for restriction of liberty from three to five years or imprisonment for the same term, with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years or without such.

Recall

In Zakarpattia, the former director of an orphanage will appear before the court, who concealed sexual violence by a 17-year-old ward against three young boys.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Life imprisonment
Skirmishes
Donetsk Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Zakarpattia Oblast