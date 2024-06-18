$41.340.03
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
"Leaked" Ukrainian Armed Forces positions near Bakhmut: traitor gets 15 years in prison

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21749 views

A Russian military intelligence agent was sentenced to 15 years in prison for passing geolocation data of Ukrainian Armed Forces units near Bakhmut to the Russian occupiers.

"Leaked" Ukrainian Armed Forces positions near Bakhmut: traitor gets 15 years in prison

SBU evidence helped to sentence another Russian military intelligence agent, who operated in Donetsk region, to real term of imprisonment. The offender passed to the aggressor the geolocation of the Armed Forces units that took part in the battles near Bakhmut in the spring of 2023. This was reported by the SBU press service, UNN reports .

The occupiers used intelligence to plan combat operations using air bombs, heavy artillery and assault groups. SBU CI officers detained a Russian agent during counter-sabotage operations in May 2023,

- the statement said.

Details

SBU investigators then established that the detainee was a resident of Kostiantynivka who was remotely recruited by a Russian special service officer. To communicate with the occupiers, the agent used an anonymous chat in the messenger, where he regularly deleted correspondence.

The traitor hoped to receive a monetary "reward" for performing enemy missions, which was to be transferred to his bank card.

However, the SBU detained the agent earlier, when he was conducting additional reconnaissance near a military facility.

Based on the evidence collected, the court found the offender guilty under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason, scientist under martial law) and sentenced him to 15 years in prison.

In Dnipro, four people were preparing a series of arson attacks on TCC vehicles: they worked for Russian special services6/18/24, 1:18 PM • 22435 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
Ukrainian Ground Forces
Dnipro
Security Service of Ukraine
Konstantinovka
Bakhmut
Donetsk
