Law enforcers detained four residents of Dnipro who were preparing arson attacks on the vehicles of the TCC military in the city on the order of Russian special services. Two of the offenders are 17 years old. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, according to UNN.

The SBU and the National Police detained a group of criminals who were preparing arson attacks on the vehicles of the military personnel of the TCC in the frontline city of Dnipro on the order of Russian special services. The offenders planned to use improvised incendiary devices in the form of so-called "Molotov cocktails" to commit subversive activities -the SBU said in a statement.

Reportedly, the group members drove around the city, where they tried to identify parking lots where military personnel leave their cars. The perpetrators had to coordinate the coordinates and targets for arson with their Russian supervisor.

According to the investigation, the suspects managed to set one of the cars on fire.

The investigation revealed that the attackers were four local residents, two of whom were 17 years old. They came to the attention of the aggressor in the early summer of this year because of their activity in one of the Telegram channels, where they were looking for easy money. For the destruction of one vehicle of the Ukrainian military, the racists promised the young men a monetary "reward" of 3 thousand US dollars.

To disguise the transactions, the money was supposed to be transferred to a bank card issued to a fictitious person. In addition, another hostile task was to spread inscriptions on city buildings discrediting TCC employees.

In such ways, the occupiers tried to create a "media picture" for the Russian media about the presence of an anti-Ukrainian underground in the Dnipro region - the SBU said.

During the searches, the detainees' cell phones, components of a homemade incendiary mixture and a bank card with Russian money on it were seized.

The detainees were served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 194 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (intentional destruction or damage to property). The offenders are in custody. The issue of additional qualification of their criminal actions is being settled.

Recall

Law enforcers exposed a woman and her 14-year-old son who were involved in the arson of two military vehicles in the capital.

Also in Odesa, Russian special services recruited teenagers to carry out sabotage. The minors burned two vehicles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the order of the Russian Federation.