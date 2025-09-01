$41.320.06
Leaders of two German coalition factions arrived in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 666 views

The leaders of two Bundestag coalition factions, Jens Spahn and Matthias Miersch, arrived in Kyiv. This is the first joint visit of the heads of the CDU/CSU and SPD parliamentary groups to Ukraine.

Leaders of two German coalition factions arrived in Kyiv

The leaders of the two coalition factions of the Bundestag, Jens Spahn from the Christian Democratic Union and Christian Social Union bloc, and Matthias Miersch from the Social Democratic Party of Germany, have arrived in Kyiv. This was reported by DW, writes UNN.

Details

As the publication notes, citing dpa, this is the first joint visit of the heads of the CDU/CSU and SPD parliamentary groups to Ukraine. In addition, it is the first visit for Spahn and Miersch. In Kyiv, they plan to hold talks on further support for Ukraine from Germany and diplomatic efforts to end the war.

Matthias Miersch and I are here to send a clear signal: the government factions of the CDU/CSU and SPD stand now and in the future with Ukraine, the brave Ukrainians who are defending their homeland, their country, and also Europe

- Spahn stated.

Addition

France and Germany will provide Ukraine with additional air defense systems. This decision was made after the latest Russian strikes and confirmed by a joint declaration.

Recall

On August 31, in Copenhagen, EU foreign ministers discussed increasing sanctions pressure on Russia and using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's recovery.

Olga Rozgon

