Leaders of the "coalition of the willing" together with Zelenskyy honored the memory of fallen heroes in Kyiv
Kyiv • UNN
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the leaders of the "coalition of the willing" in Kyiv. Together they honored the memory of the fallen defenders of Ukraine on Maidan Nezalezhnosti.
The visit of the leaders of the "coalition of the willing" in Kyiv began with a ceremony honoring the fallen defenders of Ukraine on Independence Square, reports UNN.
Foreign guests in the center of Kyiv were met by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy together with his wife Olena Zelenska. Together, the leaders honored the memory of the fallen.
On Saturday, May 10, French President Emmanuel Macron, Prime Ministers of Poland and Great Britain, Donald Tusk and Keir Starmer, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in Kyiv for a meeting of the "coalition of the decisive".
