Law enforcers expose gang preparing a series of murders in Kremenchuk

Eight men formed a criminal gang in Poltava region. According to the police, the attackers managed to shoot a resident of Kremenchuk and were preparing to kill a police officer and a deputy of the Poltava regional council. The press service of the National Police of the Poltava region told about how the bandits acted and how they were exposed, UNN reports .

Details

According to investigators, the bandits created artificial property conflicts and extorted money from citizens. At least one murder and one unsuccessful attempted murder are known. In particular, according to the National Police of the region, in 2023, accomplices brutally murdered a man who was in conflict with members of the group. They shot him with a hunting rifle. And later they tried to kill the man who sold them the gun.

The attackers chased the victim, opened fire on the car, and when he tried to escape, they tried to beat him with bats, but he managed to escape. - the police said.

Law enforcers also found that the criminals were preparing to kill the deputy head of one of the district police departments in Dnipro region and a deputy of the Poltava regional council.

The police officer was targeted because of his professional activities, and the MP was targeted because of his public activities in the fight against illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances. - the police said.

To prevent the murders, on the morning of February 14, law enforcement detained members of the group and conducted 12 searches.

In total, the gang consisted of 8 men. The organizer was a so-called "criminal authority". He involved his son and seven of his acquaintances, who were physically fit, in criminal activity.

The members of the gang have already been notified of suspicion. Currently, 4 persons have been chosen as a preventive measure in the form of detention, the issue is being resolved with regard to the others.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.