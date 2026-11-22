In Latvia, the Harmony party (Saskaņa), which was previously the country’s largest pro-Russian political force, decided to dissolve itself. The reason was the unsuccessful results of the parliamentary elections and the loss of voters’ support. This was reported by the Latvian publication Delfi, citing party board member Valērijs Agešins, UNN writes.

Details

The decision to terminate the political force’s activities was made on November 21 during the party congress.

Agešins, who had been a member of the party for more than 25 years, called the self-dissolution entirely закономірним and the only possible decision.

According to him, the latest parliamentary elections demonstrated that Harmony’s programmatic ideas no longer receive sufficient support among the population.

Why the pro-Russian party decided to cease to exist

Agešins noted that voters were hardly interested in the party’s proposals concerning social justice, the protection of human rights, combating inequality, and taxing the property of senior officials.

Among other initiatives, he mentioned protecting workers’ interests and introducing service-based pensions for teachers.

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The politician also criticized the growth of populism in Latvian politics, stating that voters are increasingly guided by specific candidates rather than by party programs.

Earlier, Harmony leader Jānis Urbanovičs suggested that the November congress could be the political force’s last in history.

The party, which for many years had a significant influence on Latvia’s political life, decided to begin the self-liquidation procedure after two consecutive unsuccessful parliamentary campaigns.

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