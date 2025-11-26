Latvian Foreign Minister arrives in Kyiv: details of the visit

Photo: x.com/Braze_Baiba

On Wednesday, November 26, Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže arrived in Kyiv. She was met at the capital's railway station by her Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiha, UNN reports with reference to the Latvian Foreign Minister's post on the social network "X".

Details

I have arrived in Kyiv to support our Ukrainian friends in their fight for a sustainable and peaceful future for Europe. Thank you, Andriy Sybiha, for the warm welcome! The Latvian government and society as a whole support Ukraine. - stated Baiba Braže.

Recall

Recently, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated his Latvian counterpart Edgars Rinkēvičs on Latvia's Independence Day. He noted that Ukraine is grateful for Latvia's unwavering support in the fight against Russian aggression.

UNN also reported that the Ministers of Defense of Latvia and Ukraine signed a Memorandum of Cooperation in the defense industry. The document provides for the development of cooperation between the countries in the field of defense technologies, joint research, and exchange of experience in the use of weapons.