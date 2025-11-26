Latvian Foreign Minister arrives in Kyiv: details of the visit

$42.400.03
48.950.03
ukenru
Exclusive
09:34 AM • 4848 views
Installing solar panels: do they help during power outages?
08:59 AM • 17102 views
Factory of medical tragedies: victims of "treatment" at the Odesa private clinic Odrex tell blood-curdling storiesPhoto
08:59 AM • 14197 views
"Responsibility knows no exceptions": Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the dismissal of 74 prosecutors after disability checks, a new case in court
08:27 AM • 12113 views
Ministry of Energy: Russia attacked energy infrastructure in two regions, schedules - around the clock, three regions - on emergency blackouts
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 22504 views
International Obesity Awareness Day: how the problem is exacerbated during wartimePhoto
06:31 AM • 14636 views
US peace plan for Ukraine based on Russian document - Reuters
06:07 AM • 13695 views
Trump hinted at reducing the US peace plan from 28 to 22 points
November 25, 04:32 PM • 23794 views
Zelenskyy wants to meet with Trump, possibly on Thanksgiving, to finalize a peace deal - Yermak
November 25, 03:19 PM • 40418 views
Illegally entered Russian-occupied ports: Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 56 merchant ships
November 25, 02:59 PM • 30640 views
Axios learned details about the peace plan agreements: it concerns strengthening security guarantees and taking the NATO issue out of the framework
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
4.3m/s
83%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Erdogan proposes resuming direct talks between Ukraine and Russia in IstanbulNovember 26, 02:02 AM • 10399 views
Changes to US peace plan could lead to Putin's rejection - NYTNovember 26, 02:31 AM • 20961 views
"An uneducated society is needed": Russia introduces new restrictions for higher education - CPDNovember 26, 03:33 AM • 20076 views
Attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of injured rises to 19Photo05:09 AM • 3424 views
US Army Secretary makes pessimistic forecast on situation in Ukraine: Vance and Rubio's reaction was swift06:56 AM • 6472 views
Publications
Factory of medical tragedies: victims of "treatment" at the Odesa private clinic Odrex tell blood-curdling storiesPhoto08:59 AM • 17082 views
International Obesity Awareness Day: how the problem is exacerbated during wartimePhoto
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 22489 views
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
Exclusive
November 25, 01:21 PM • 44648 views
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
Exclusive
November 25, 10:00 AM • 53442 views
"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 24, 05:21 PM • 103600 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
J. D. Vance
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 23299 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 58026 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 75861 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 76355 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 83225 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
The Diplomat
YouTube

Latvian Foreign Minister arrives in Kyiv: details of the visit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže arrived in Kyiv on November 26, where she was met by her Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiha. She declared the support of the Latvian government and society for Ukraine in its struggle for a peaceful future.

Latvian Foreign Minister arrives in Kyiv: details of the visit
Photo: x.com/Braze_Baiba

On Wednesday, November 26, Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže arrived in Kyiv. She was met at the capital's railway station by her Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiha, UNN reports with reference to the Latvian Foreign Minister's post on the social network "X".

Details

I have arrived in Kyiv to support our Ukrainian friends in their fight for a sustainable and peaceful future for Europe. Thank you, Andriy Sybiha, for the warm welcome! The Latvian government and society as a whole support Ukraine.

- stated Baiba Braže.

Recall

Recently, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated his Latvian counterpart Edgars Rinkēvičs on Latvia's Independence Day. He noted that Ukraine is grateful for Latvia's unwavering support in the fight against Russian aggression.

UNN also reported that the Ministers of Defense of Latvia and Ukraine signed a Memorandum of Cooperation in the defense industry. The document provides for the development of cooperation between the countries in the field of defense technologies, joint research, and exchange of experience in the use of weapons.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Edgars Rinkēvičs
Andriy Sybiha
Latvia
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv