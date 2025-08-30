$41.260.00
Exclusive
04:05 PM • 9472 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
August 30, 01:59 PM • 25284 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Exclusive
August 30, 01:06 PM • 54293 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
August 30, 11:04 AM • 69523 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Exclusive
August 30, 10:36 AM • 88660 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
August 30, 09:58 AM • 240711 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
August 30, 09:24 AM • 103427 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
August 30, 09:15 AM • 82687 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 97307 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 307440 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Latvia tightens border crossing rules: what will change for Ukrainians

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

Starting September 1, 2025, Latvia will introduce a mandatory online questionnaire for foreigners without a visa or residence permit. This also applies to Ukrainian citizens who do not have Latvian documents.

Latvia tightens border crossing rules: what will change for Ukrainians

Starting from September 1, 2025, Latvia is introducing a new procedure for foreigners who do not have a visa or residence permit issued by this country. Before traveling, they are obliged to submit a special form in the online system eta.gov.lv. This rule also applies to citizens of Ukraine. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Latvia, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the corresponding changes were adopted by the Saeima on April 3, 2025. Their goal is to strengthen state security and improve border control.

With the aim of strengthening state security and increasing the effectiveness of state border protection, from September 1, 2025, citizens of third countries who have not been issued a visa or residence permit in Latvia are obliged to provide certain information about themselves, their relatives (if any), and the purpose of their trip to the state information system for threat prevention eta.gov.lv before entering Latvia.

- it is stated in the post.

Key changes:

  • you need to submit a form on eta.gov.lv at least 48 hours before entry;
    • in the form, indicate the purpose, duration of stay, route, and place of residence;
      • you don't need to wait for a separate permit, confirmation will come to your email;
        • failure to submit the form may result in a fine of up to 2000 euros;
          • checks can be carried out not only at the border but also within the country;
            • the requirements also apply to Ukrainians who have protection or a residence permit in another EU country

              The submitted information will be used by security services to identify potential threats to the state. If risks are identified, entry may be restricted.

              For citizens of Ukraine – if they do not have a visa or residence permit issued by Latvia, the obligation to provide information is the same as for other citizens of the respective third countries

              - the agency noted.

              The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Latvia warned that for failure to provide the requested information, as well as for providing incomplete or unreliable information, a foreigner will be held administratively liable.

              Recall

              The European Parliament has finally approved the gradual rollout of the Entry/Exit System (EES) at the EU's external borders. The system will register biometric data of third-country nationals to enhance security and speed up border control.

              Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 202528.08.25, 15:37 • 168343 views

              Vita Zelenetska

              Our people abroad
              State Border of Ukraine
              European Parliament
              Latvia
              European Union
              Ukraine