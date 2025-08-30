Latvia tightens border crossing rules: what will change for Ukrainians

Starting from September 1, 2025, Latvia is introducing a new procedure for foreigners who do not have a visa or residence permit issued by this country. Before traveling, they are obliged to submit a special form in the online system eta.gov.lv. This rule also applies to citizens of Ukraine. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Latvia, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the corresponding changes were adopted by the Saeima on April 3, 2025. Their goal is to strengthen state security and improve border control.

With the aim of strengthening state security and increasing the effectiveness of state border protection, from September 1, 2025, citizens of third countries who have not been issued a visa or residence permit in Latvia are obliged to provide certain information about themselves, their relatives (if any), and the purpose of their trip to the state information system for threat prevention eta.gov.lv before entering Latvia. - it is stated in the post.

Key changes:

you need to submit a form on eta.gov.lv at least 48 hours before entry;

in the form, indicate the purpose, duration of stay, route, and place of residence;

you don't need to wait for a separate permit, confirmation will come to your email;

failure to submit the form may result in a fine of up to 2000 euros;

checks can be carried out not only at the border but also within the country;

the requirements also apply to Ukrainians who have protection or a residence permit in another EU country

The submitted information will be used by security services to identify potential threats to the state. If risks are identified, entry may be restricted.

For citizens of Ukraine – if they do not have a visa or residence permit issued by Latvia, the obligation to provide information is the same as for other citizens of the respective third countries - the agency noted.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Latvia warned that for failure to provide the requested information, as well as for providing incomplete or unreliable information, a foreigner will be held administratively liable.

Recall

The European Parliament has finally approved the gradual rollout of the Entry/Exit System (EES) at the EU's external borders. The system will register biometric data of third-country nationals to enhance security and speed up border control.

