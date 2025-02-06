Latvia is preparing for provocations in connection with the disconnection from the Russian energy system

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 54845 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 100946 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104484 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 121502 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101783 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128205 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103405 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113269 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116888 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 161476 views

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105300 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101586 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 82052 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110330 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104719 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 121504 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128205 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161476 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151684 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 183844 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104719 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110330 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138015 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139777 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167593 views
Latvia is preparing for provocations in connection with the disconnection from the Russian energy system

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32631 views

Latvia is fully prepared to synchronize with the European power grid on February 8-9. President Rinkēvičs warns of possible provocations and disinformation from Russia.

Latvia, like other Baltic countries, is fully prepared to disconnect from the Russian energy system and synchronize with the European one, but is preparing for possible provocations. This is reported by the public broadcaster LSM.lv. with reference to the press conference of Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs, UNN reports.

Details

As reported by LSM.lv, on Wednesday, February 05, Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs said that the country is ready to be disconnected from the Russian energy system. At the same time, he added that all authorities and companies responsible for electricity supply are on high alert.

We cannot rule out any provocation. That is why Latvian and foreign security agencies are on high alert 

- Edgars Rinkēvičs said.

Rinkēvičs emphasized that he understands the concerns of Latvian residents and businesses about connecting to the European energy system, but added that this is an important step for the country's energy independence.

While we can still expect disinformation campaigns to occur from time to time, as well as other unpleasant and perhaps provocative moves, I think that overall what we are doing, that we are strengthening our energy independence and connecting to the EU grid, is very important

- the President summarized.

It is noted that the outage will take place on February 8-9.

Recall

The operators of the electricity transmission systems of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have decided to disconnect from the Russian-controlled system and synchronize their connection to the continental European grid.

Latvia has provided Ukraine with military aid worth over €501 million14.01.25, 15:50 • 31556 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
latviaLatvia
european-unionEuropean Union
lithuaniaLithuania
estoniaEstonia

