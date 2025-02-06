Latvia is preparing for provocations in connection with the disconnection from the Russian energy system

Latvia, like other Baltic countries, is fully prepared to disconnect from the Russian energy system and synchronize with the European one, but is preparing for possible provocations. This is reported by the public broadcaster LSM.lv. with reference to the press conference of Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs, UNN reports.

As reported by LSM.lv, on Wednesday, February 05, Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs said that the country is ready to be disconnected from the Russian energy system. At the same time, he added that all authorities and companies responsible for electricity supply are on high alert.

We cannot rule out any provocation. That is why Latvian and foreign security agencies are on high alert - Edgars Rinkēvičs said.

Rinkēvičs emphasized that he understands the concerns of Latvian residents and businesses about connecting to the European energy system, but added that this is an important step for the country's energy independence.

While we can still expect disinformation campaigns to occur from time to time, as well as other unpleasant and perhaps provocative moves, I think that overall what we are doing, that we are strengthening our energy independence and connecting to the EU grid, is very important - the President summarized.

It is noted that the outage will take place on February 8-9.

The operators of the electricity transmission systems of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have decided to disconnect from the Russian-controlled system and synchronize their connection to the continental European grid.

