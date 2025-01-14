Latvia has provided Ukraine with military aid worth over €501 million

Latvia has already transferred to Ukraine weapons and military goods worth more than 501 million euros, said the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal after a meeting with the Speaker of the Saeima of Latvia Daiņa Mierniece, reports UNN.

Details

The country's leaders discussed supporting Ukraine's defense industry according to the "Danish model" and continuing training programs for Ukrainian military personnel.

Also, as Shmyhal pointed out, they coordinated further efforts to strengthen sanctions against Russia. The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of restrictions on Russia's nuclear industry and further counteraction to Russia's "shadow fleet".

"We discussed the issue of creating a reliable and economically efficient transport corridor between Ukraine and the Baltic countries. I am confident that the full-fledged launch of 'Rail Baltica' will open up new opportunities in this area," said Denys Shmyhal.

Latvian parliamentarians, for their part, assured that Latvia will continue to support Ukraine, in particular on the path to the EU and NATO.

Reminder

On December 28, Latvian Defense Minister Artis Pabriks announced that another batch of drones from Latvian manufacturers - over 1,000 units - is being prepared for shipment to Ukraine.

