Latvia has provided Ukraine with military aid worth over €501 million

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 127455 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 116024 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 124068 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 125355 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 156452 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108079 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 153387 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104151 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113744 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117081 views

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 106678 views
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 34393 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 115097 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 113038 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 33455 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 127455 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 156452 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 153387 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 182423 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 171868 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 113053 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 115112 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 137920 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 129988 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 147601 views
Latvia has provided Ukraine with military aid worth over €501 million

Kyiv

 • 31557 views

Latvia has provided Ukraine with military aid worth over €501 million. The countries discussed further cooperation, including support for the defense industry, military training, and the creation of a transport corridor.

Latvia has already transferred to Ukraine weapons and military goods worth more than 501 million euros, said the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal after a meeting with the Speaker of the Saeima of Latvia Daiņa Mierniece, reports UNN.

Details

The country's leaders discussed supporting Ukraine's defense industry according to the "Danish model" and continuing training programs for Ukrainian military personnel.

Also, as Shmyhal pointed out, they coordinated further efforts to strengthen sanctions against Russia. The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of restrictions on Russia's nuclear industry and further counteraction to Russia's "shadow fleet".

"We discussed the issue of creating a reliable and economically efficient transport corridor between Ukraine and the Baltic countries. I am confident that the full-fledged launch of 'Rail Baltica' will open up new opportunities in this area," said Denys Shmyhal.

Latvian parliamentarians, for their part, assured that Latvia will continue to support Ukraine, in particular on the path to the EU and NATO.

Image

Reminder

On December 28, Latvian Defense Minister Artis Pabriks announced that another batch of drones from Latvian manufacturers - over 1,000 units - is being prepared for shipment to Ukraine.

Speaker of the Latvian Saeima arrives in Kyiv: what she plans to discuss

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Contact us about advertising