In the near future, "big news" can be expected regarding the transportation of Ukrainian grain. This was promised on Wednesday, November 25, by Latvian Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs, reports UNN, citing Delfi.

Details

According to Kulbergs, the Latvian side is working with Ukraine on how to use Latvia's infrastructure to facilitate the export of Ukrainian grain. The country's prime minister did not disclose details of this initiative, promising "big news" in the near future.

At the same time, he noted that the issue of transit of Russian grain was not considered at the Latvian government's meeting this week.

Responding to the remark that support for Ukraine does not rule out the possibility of stopping the transit of Russian grain through Latvia, Kulbergs said that this was a "complex issue" and that "we cannot take hasty steps."

On November 13, the Latvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), headed by Baiba Braže, who at that time still held the post of foreign minister, announced its intention to introduce a ban on the transit of grain from Russia and Belarus using the national sanctions mechanism.

The MFA, together with other ministries, prepared a draft set of Cabinet regulations and presented it to Kulbergs. The document provides for a ban on the transit through Latvian territory of grain of Russian and Belarusian origin.

Kulbergs has been speaking about the need to assess the possibility of banning the transit of Russian grain for more than a month.

Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports threaten global food security — Ministry of Foreign Affairs