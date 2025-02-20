Last of those missing after Russian attack found under rubble of high-rise in Kherson

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 34385 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 57944 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 101833 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 63110 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 114494 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100430 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112691 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116647 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 151519 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115144 views

Popular news
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 61622 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 108223 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 75009 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 39442 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 65985 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 101831 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 114493 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 151518 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 142308 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 174718 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 29485 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 66077 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133595 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135476 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163836 views
Last of those missing after Russian attack found under rubble of high-rise in Kherson

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34345 views

Rescuers have found the body of the last person missing after a Russian air strike on a high-rise building in Kherson. The victim was the mother of 13-year-old twins who were wounded in the attack.

At the end of the day, rescuers found the body of a victim from the list of missing persons as a result of a Russian air strike on a high-rise building in Kherson.

Transmits to UNN with a reference to the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin.

Our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the victim... After almost a day of work, rescuers managed to find the body of the last person missing as a result of a Russian air strike on a high-rise building in Kherson. This is the mother of twins who were wounded in the enemy attack. - Prokudin reported . 

The official noted that the SES workers are working to unblock the woman's body. 

Recall

A Russian guided aerial bomb hit a high-rise building in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson late on February 19. The victims were 13-year-old twins and a 47-year-old man, all of whom sustained mine-blast injuries.

Russian troops attacked Kherson with guided aerial bombs, hitting a 9-story building. Six people were injured, including 2 children, and rescuers continue to clear the rubble.

Rescuers found the body of a man under the rubble of a multi-storey building in Kherson, destroyed by a Russian air strike. 

A fire broke out in a high-rise building in Sumy, an infant died20.02.25, 17:36 • 30027 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar
khersonKherson
sumySums

