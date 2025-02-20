Last of those missing after Russian attack found under rubble of high-rise in Kherson

At the end of the day, rescuers found the body of a victim from the list of missing persons as a result of a Russian air strike on a high-rise building in Kherson.

Transmits to UNN with a reference to the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin.

Our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the victim... After almost a day of work, rescuers managed to find the body of the last person missing as a result of a Russian air strike on a high-rise building in Kherson. This is the mother of twins who were wounded in the enemy attack. - Prokudin reported .

The official noted that the SES workers are working to unblock the woman's body.

Recall

A Russian guided aerial bomb hit a high-rise building in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson late on February 19. The victims were 13-year-old twins and a 47-year-old man, all of whom sustained mine-blast injuries.

Russian troops attacked Kherson with guided aerial bombs, hitting a 9-story building. Six people were injured, including 2 children, and rescuers continue to clear the rubble.

Rescuers found the body of a man under the rubble of a multi-storey building in Kherson, destroyed by a Russian air strike.

