Last night, the enemy used "shaheds" from Cape Chauda and the Kursk region - Yevlash

The Russians decided to spoil the Ukrainians' holiday by using Shahed drones flying from Cape Chauda and the Kursk region to carry out their attacks. This was reported by Air Force spokesman Ilya Evlash during a telethon, UNN correspondent reports.

Details

We see that on Easter, the enemy could not leave us alone, could not let us celebrate this great Christian holiday in peace. He decided to spoil it by using unmanned aerial vehicles such as Shahed. The tactics remain largely unchanged, the enemy uses them from the temporarily occupied territory from Cape Chauda. This time they also used them from the Kursk region - Yevlash said.

He noted that the Russians may change the launch sites from time to time.

They can launch (shahideen - ed.) from Belgorod, or they can launch periodically, for example, two from Chauda, two from Kursk. They can change routes within the country. For example, they can meet up, then split up, then, for example, fly around a city and try to hit a target. That is, they are programmed, the Russians who launch these drones, analyze the routes and think of new areas where they have not yet launched, or analyze previous information in order to use these drones in the future - Yevlash added.

The spokesman also said that "this is classified information" when asked whether Ukraine has the means to reach Cape Chauda in Crimea.

Recall

Last night, as a result of hostilities , 23 attack dronesand were destroyed in Kharkiv, Kherson and Dnipropetrovs'k regions.