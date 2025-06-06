Large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine: residential area damaged in Chernihiv, 4 people injured

The invaders struck a residential area of Chenihiv - as a result of the attack, apartment buildings and private houses were damaged. UNN reports with reference to the head of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration Vyacheslav Chaus.

Details

Tonight, the Russians launched a combined attack on Chernihiv. 14 explosions. .. Russian invaders struck a residential area - apartment buildings and private houses were damaged. - said the official.

According to the information as of now, 4 people are known to have been injured.

Three of them were provided with assistance on the spot by doctors, one civilian man was hospitalized in a state of moderate severity.

What the occupiers hit with

According to official data, the Russian army attacked Chernihiv with "Geran-2" type drones and ballistic missiles - a cruise missile and "Iskander-M".

Addition

Search and rescue operations are ongoing. People may be under the rubble. Specialists from the State Emergency Service and a canine unit with service dogs are on the scene, Chaus added in his post.

Let us remind you

Russians tonight, June 6, massively attacked various regions of Ukraine.

Lutsk was subjected to a combined attack by drones and missiles. There are casualties, damage to residential buildings, commercial facilities, cars, educational institutions and government agencies.

As a result of a combined attack by drones and missiles on Ternopil, 10 people were injured, 6 of them were hospitalized.

