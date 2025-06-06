$41.480.16
Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on
June 5, 04:58 PM • 53405 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM • 109116 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
June 5, 02:25 PM • 80511 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM • 82115 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
June 5, 11:49 AM • 81977 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

June 5, 11:02 AM • 63937 views

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

Exclusive
June 5, 08:39 AM • 91495 views

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

June 5, 08:35 AM • 64475 views

The Ministry of Finance is preparing an alternative scenario if hostilities continue throughout 2026

June 5, 06:46 AM • 50377 views

The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment

Exclusive
June 4, 05:36 PM • 67913 views

Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry

Large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine: residential area damaged in Chernihiv, 4 people injured

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 722 views

At night, the Russians launched a combined attack on Chernihiv, damaging residential buildings. Four people are known to have been injured, and one man has been hospitalized. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine: residential area damaged in Chernihiv, 4 people injured

The invaders struck a residential area of Chenihiv - as a result of the attack, apartment buildings and private houses were damaged. UNN reports with reference to the head of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration Vyacheslav Chaus.

Details 

Tonight, the Russians launched a combined attack on Chernihiv. 14 explosions. .. Russian invaders struck a residential area - apartment buildings and private houses were damaged. 

- said the official. 

According to the information as of now, 4 people are known to have been injured.

Three of them were provided with assistance on the spot by doctors, one civilian man was hospitalized in a state of moderate severity.

What the occupiers hit with

According to official data, the Russian army attacked Chernihiv with "Geran-2" type drones and ballistic missiles - a cruise missile and "Iskander-M". 

Addition

Search and rescue operations are ongoing. People may be under the rubble. Specialists from the State Emergency Service and a canine unit with service dogs are on the scene, Chaus added in his post. 

Let us remind you

Russians tonight, June 6, massively attacked various regions of Ukraine.

Lutsk was subjected to a combined attack by drones and missiles. There are casualties, damage to residential buildings, commercial facilities, cars, educational institutions and government agencies.

As a result of a combined attack by drones and missiles on Ternopil, 10 people were injured, 6 of them were hospitalized.

15 injured in Lutsk due to the night attack by the Russian Federation: consequences shown06.06.25, 09:17 • 2410 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Ukraine
Chernihiv
Ternopil
Lutsk
