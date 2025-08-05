Large-scale fire at Lviv's "Vlasta" hotel: the cause has been revealed

The cause of the fire at the "Vlasta" hotel in Lviv, which occurred on August 4, was an electric scooter battery explosion. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Department of Civil Protection of the Lviv Regional State Administration.

Details

The fire broke out on the eighth and ninth floors of the twelve-story building. The fire covered an area of 300 square meters. The common corridor and entrances to 23 rooms were burned. In addition, on the 8th, 10th, and 11th floors, there was a fire in the cable tunnels. The cause of the fire: an electric scooter battery exploded – the report says.

The department added that 14 units of equipment and 70 personnel from the State Emergency Service were involved in extinguishing the fire. Fire and rescue units evacuated 11 people using special devices. Of these, 6 people ended up in Lviv hospitals with burns and poisoning from combustion products.

Recall

The fire at the "Vlasta" hotel in Lviv on Kleparivska Street, 30 occurred on Monday, August 4 at 12:23 PM. The fire reportedly started on the 9th floor of the building.

Later, the fire at the Lviv hotel was extinguished.