Large-scale abuses by officials uncovered in Odesa region: budget and environmental damages reached over UAH 200 million

In Odesa region, the prosecutor's office uncovered systemic abuses by local officials. Damages to the budget and environment amount to over UAH 200 million, reports UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, within the framework of one of the criminal proceedings, illegal extraction of over 7,700 cubic meters of sand from the Danube River within the "Ust-Dunaisk" seaport was documented.

Two heads of transport companies and the mayor of Vylkove are involved in organizing the illegal activity. According to the investigation, under the guise of dredging works, without proper permits, the entrepreneurs extracted sand for the construction of a private terminal in Izmail district. The official facilitated the criminal scheme in exchange for a promise of employment at the port.

Environmental damage, according to the State Environmental Inspectorate, amounts to over UAH 170 million.

During the searches, special equipment, draft documentation, and other evidence were seized.

The suspects were notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 240 and Part 2 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, and the mayor - under Part 5 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 240 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Two organizers were remanded in custody with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 60 million. Regarding the official, a motion for the application of a similar preventive measure has been sent to the court.

Separately, within the framework of other criminal proceedings, suspicion was reported to:

• former director of the state enterprise "DG named after M.I. Kutuzov" - for embezzlement of over U2.2 million by selling state enterprise products at understated prices.

• former head of the supply and maintenance unit of the special purpose emergency rescue squad of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Odesa region - for official negligence that led to the loss of property worth over UAH 400,000.

• former head of the education department of the Dobroslav settlement council - for embezzlement of about UAH 500,000 during the repair of the roof of an educational institution.

• deputy of the Fontanka village council - for embezzlement of almost UAH 165,000 during the construction of a family medicine outpatient clinic in the village of Novi Troyany.

• head of the Dobroslav settlement council - for misuse of UAH 1 million in budget funds for fictitious environmental analysis services.

• head of the Starokozatska village council - for official negligence that led to the embezzlement of UAH 1 million during the implementation of an energy efficiency project.

• director of KP "Komunalnyk" - for allowing the discharge of liquid waste with a high content of petroleum products to a landfill, which caused environmental damage of UAH 23 million.

• head of a private construction company - for misappropriation of UAH 163,000 in budget funds during the construction of an outpatient clinic.

• head of a private legal entity and technical supervision engineer - for misappropriation of over UAH 300,000 during the repair of a protective shelter.

In total, the amount of direct budget losses exceeds UAH 6.3 million, and environmental damage is almost UAH 200 million.

Pre-trial investigations under Part 2, 4, 5 of Article 191, Part 2 of Article 209, Part 2 of Article 364, Part 1, 2 of Article 367, Part 5 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 240, Article 236 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine are carried out under the procedural guidance of the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office, the Specialized Environmental Prosecutor's Office, and the district prosecutor's offices of the region.

Addendum

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reacted to the systemic abuses of officials in Odesa region.