Scheme of evasion with fake medical certificates exposed: hospital worker and serviceman involved in the case

A representative of a special purpose law enforcement agency tried to organize a scheme to evade military service, thanks to a medical worker from one of the hospitals.

UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

A scheme to evade military service by issuing fake medical documents has been exposed. The illegal activity was attempted to be organized by a serviceman of one of the special purpose law enforcement agencies.

The investigation found that the suspect decided to test the effectiveness of the scheme on his own example.

Thanks to a medical worker from one of the hospitals in Volyn Oblast, the suspect initiated the issuance of a fictitious diagnosis — "diabetes mellitus" with complications. Subsequently, these documents were supposed to be the basis for discharge from military service and travel abroad. - reports the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The suspect offered one of his colleagues to use the same "service" for 7 thousand US dollars, assuring that he already had established connections with doctors.

Evasion of military service: how many sentences have Ukrainian courts handed down

He was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine during the transfer of funds.

Based on the collected evidence, the serviceman was notified of suspicion of abuse of influence (Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

A motion for the election of a preventive measure has been sent to the court. The identification of other persons involved in the implementation of the illegal scheme is ongoing.

In Odesa region, the SBI exposed a law enforcement officer who, together with his mother, transported evaders to Moldova