Scheme of evasion with fake medical certificates exposed: hospital worker and serviceman involved in the case

Official: EU approved 18th package of sanctions against Russia and named affected sectors
11:37 AM • 874 views
Official: EU approved 18th package of sanctions against Russia and named affected sectors
10:40 AM • 38545 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will begin
07:05 AM • 72654 views
Zelenskyy appointed Umerov as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council
Exclusive
July 18, 05:41 AM • 76043 views
What is happening with tourism in Ukraine in summer: expert told what format and destinations Ukrainians choose
July 17, 02:31 PM • 267811 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev
July 17, 02:29 PM • 175484 views
New positions - old faces: which ministers kept their portfolios, and which changed chairs
July 17, 01:18 PM • 140195 views
Verkhovna Rada appointed Shmyhal as the new Minister of Defense
July 17, 10:24 AM • 136010 views
Zelenskyy appointed Stefanishyna as Commissioner for Cooperation with the USA
July 17, 08:49 AM • 113891 views
Rada appointed Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister
July 17, 04:00 AM • 512970 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack
Occupiers received millions of dollars from the sale of seized Ukrainian property in Crimea - ISWJuly 18, 02:05 AM • 85386 views
Night drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: fires broke out, there is destruction and an injured personJuly 18, 02:58 AM • 96240 views
Svyrydenko's Prime Minister's Office gets new chief of staffJuly 18, 05:33 AM • 65723 views
Accident on Kyiv-Odesa highway involving trucks: one lane towards the capital blocked
Exclusive
07:08 AM • 42061 views
New oil price cap, de-SWIFTing, shadow fleet, Nord Stream and Chinese banks: what's in the new EU sanctions package against Russia08:28 AM • 33529 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will begin10:40 AM • 38634 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 267873 views
July is Ice Cream Month: TOP dessert recipes that are easy to make at homeJuly 17, 01:10 PM • 201263 views
Deadlock: the pharmaceutical market has been waiting for new marketing rules for five monthsJuly 17, 12:17 PM • 211460 views
Modernized, but blocked: why the helicopter for the Air Force is still not in serviceJuly 17, 05:55 AM • 394041 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Robert Fico
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
China
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 78790 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 88598 views
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorcesJuly 17, 07:35 AM • 203451 views
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdogJuly 16, 09:55 AM • 263083 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new filmJuly 16, 07:38 AM • 275040 views
Shahed-136
Nord Stream
The Guardian
Truth Social
FAB-250

Scheme of evasion with fake medical certificates exposed: hospital worker and serviceman involved in the case

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1670 views

A scheme to evade military service using fake medical documents has been exposed. A serviceman tried to organize it, offering the "service" for 7 thousand US dollars.

Scheme of evasion with fake medical certificates exposed: hospital worker and serviceman involved in the case

A representative of a special purpose law enforcement agency tried to organize a scheme to evade military service, thanks to a medical worker from one of the hospitals.

UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

A scheme to evade military service by issuing fake medical documents has been exposed. The illegal activity was attempted to be organized by a serviceman of one of the special purpose law enforcement agencies.

The investigation found that the suspect decided to test the effectiveness of the scheme on his own example.

Thanks to a medical worker from one of the hospitals in Volyn Oblast, the suspect initiated the issuance of a fictitious diagnosis — "diabetes mellitus" with complications. Subsequently, these documents were supposed to be the basis for discharge from military service and travel abroad.

- reports the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The suspect offered one of his colleagues to use the same "service" for 7 thousand US dollars, assuring that he already had established connections with doctors.

Evasion of military service: how many sentences have Ukrainian courts handed down14.07.25, 11:02 • 4946 views

He was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine during the transfer of funds.

Based on the collected evidence, the serviceman was notified of suspicion of abuse of influence (Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

A motion for the election of a preventive measure has been sent to the court. The identification of other persons involved in the implementation of the illegal scheme is ongoing.

In Odesa region, the SBI exposed a law enforcement officer who, together with his mother, transported evaders to Moldova21.06.25, 02:09 • 5841 view

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Crimes and emergencies
Volyn Oblast
