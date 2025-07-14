Evasion of military service: how many sentences have Ukrainian courts handed down

Since the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine in February 2022, the State Bureau of Investigation has investigated 991 cases of evasion from service in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. 119 people have been sentenced in these cases, writes UNN with reference to SBI data.

"Since February 2022, SBI employees have conducted pre-trial investigations in 991 criminal proceedings regarding evasion from military service (Art. 409 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the SBI statement says.

According to the SBI, as a result of the bureau's investigations:

suspicion reported - 329 people;

sent to court - 286 indictments;

sentences handed down - 119 people.

As noted by the bureau, this phenomenon has become quite a common practice. "Among those who evade military service are local deputies, officials, and public activists," the statement says.

"The State Bureau of Investigation emphasizes that all those who try to criminally evade service in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be exposed and held accountable before the law," the SBI noted.

Vitaliy Shabunin, head of the "Anti-Corruption Action Center," has been notified of suspicion of systematic evasion from military service and the use of a humanitarian SUV.

According to the investigation, Shabunin did not appear at his place of service for a long time, staying in civilian institutions, and received monetary allowance.

