Evasion of military service: how many sentences have Ukrainian courts handed down

$41.780.04
48.840.13
ukenru
Additional NMT sessions: who can participate and how to apply
08:14 AM • 4036 views
Additional NMT sessions: who can participate and how to apply
Exclusive
07:47 AM • 12665 views
“This water cannot be consumed in principle”: details of mass poisoning in Zakarpattia
06:59 AM • 14803 views
Belarusian helicopter shot down Russian attack drone flying to Ukraine - sources
06:07 AM • 19052 views
Trump's special envoy Kellogg arrived in Ukraine: weapons and sanctions on the agenda
Exclusive
06:03 AM • 22294 views
Why hedgehogs became active during the day: is this a sign of environmental problems in Ukraine
04:09 AM • 33078 views
Trump to announce offensive weapons for Ukraine today - Axios
July 13, 06:39 PM • 34734 views
US to provide record amount of weapons to Ukraine and impose toughest sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham
Exclusive
July 13, 06:45 AM • 53057 views
A week of slowdown, depth, and internal processes: astro-forecast for July 14–20
July 12, 06:07 PM • 79004 views
Zelenskyy announced a multi-level agreement on Patriot, as well as drone operations on the territory of the Russian Federation
July 12, 05:25 PM • 99695 views
Zelenskyy met with Umerov: they talked about drones and, probably, a new appointment
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+29°
1.5m/s
34%
750mm
Popular news
Enemy destroys grain fields in Kharkiv region: 60 hectares of wheat burned down - SESJuly 13, 11:19 PM • 26934 views
Night attack on Kharkiv region: "Shaheds" damaged an industrial enterprise in ChuhuivJuly 14, 12:17 AM • 29127 views
Merz: Trump's 30% tariffs will hit German exports "in the heart"July 14, 12:46 AM • 29595 views
Putin complains about the West's indifference to Russia's interestsJuly 14, 02:10 AM • 24798 views
Russian attack on Sumy region: there are dead and wounded, houses destroyed06:11 AM • 22388 views
Publications
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 248152 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 243092 views
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mallJuly 11, 05:00 AM • 226414 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchaseJuly 10, 03:21 PM • 244907 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 273365 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Lindsey Graham
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Shostka
Sumy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline constructionJuly 13, 10:58 AM • 30634 views
Former British PM installs half-million-pound pool with "invisible" floor at his estateJuly 13, 08:31 AM • 28599 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free timeJuly 12, 02:30 PM • 114108 views
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal dramaJuly 11, 03:54 PM • 78659 views
"Fantastic Four" remake focuses on family and unity, explains Pedro PascalJuly 11, 03:30 PM • 82209 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
Bild
Shahed 131
The Guardian

Evasion of military service: how many sentences have Ukrainian courts handed down

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1506 views

Since February 2022, the State Bureau of Investigation has investigated 991 cases of evasion of military service. As a result of the investigations, 119 people have been sentenced, and among the evaders are deputies and officials.

Evasion of military service: how many sentences have Ukrainian courts handed down

Since the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine in February 2022, the State Bureau of Investigation has investigated 991 cases of evasion from service in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. 119 people have been sentenced in these cases, writes UNN with reference to SBI data.

Details

"Since February 2022, SBI employees have conducted pre-trial investigations in 991 criminal proceedings regarding evasion from military service (Art. 409 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the SBI statement says.

According to the SBI, as a result of the bureau's investigations:

  • suspicion reported - 329 people;
    • sent to court - 286 indictments;
      • sentences handed down - 119 people.

        As noted by the bureau, this phenomenon has become quite a common practice. "Among those who evade military service are local deputies, officials, and public activists," the statement says.

        "The State Bureau of Investigation emphasizes that all those who try to criminally evade service in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be exposed and held accountable before the law," the SBI noted.

        Recall

        Vitaliy Shabunin, head of the "Anti-Corruption Action Center," has been notified of suspicion of systematic evasion from military service and the use of a humanitarian SUV.

        According to the investigation, Shabunin did not appear at his place of service for a long time, staying in civilian institutions, and received monetary allowance.

        Volyn regional council deputy detained for helping fugitives go abroad for $500003.07.25, 17:39 • 1364 views

        Pavlo Zinchenko

        Pavlo Zinchenko

        SocietyCrimes and emergencies
        Armed Forces of Ukraine
        Ukraine
        Tesla
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        S&P 500
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        ,
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Brent Oil
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Gold
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        ,
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Gas TTF
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9