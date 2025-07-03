$41.810.01
Volyn Oblast Council deputy detained for helping draft dodgers flee abroad for $5000

Kyiv • UNN

 • 181 views

A deputy of the Volyn Oblast Council is suspected of organizing a scheme for illegal transportation of men abroad. He facilitated the issuance of "volunteer" documents for conscripts, and the criminal group included court assistants and heads of charitable foundations.

A deputy of the Volyn Regional Council is suspected of involvement in a scheme to evade mobilization. According to the investigation, the official facilitated the issuance of "volunteer" documents for conscripts for $5,000. This is reported by the page of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

UNN reported in the morning about searches conducted by law enforcement officers at the deputy of the Volyn Regional Council.

Details

The prosecutor's office informed about the suspicion of a deputy of the Volyn Regional Council for participation in a criminal organization that was engaged in smuggling men abroad

- it is stated in the post.

The suspect, according to the investigation, organized a large-scale scheme for the illegal transfer of conscripted men abroad. The scheme was carried out by a criminal group; in addition to the deputy of the Volyn Regional Council, this group included:

  • assistants of the Rivne Regional Commercial Court;
    • heads of charitable foundations;
      • other persons.

        The criminal group was led by the former deputy head of the Volyn Regional State Administration, who is already in custody. The indictment against her is currently being considered in court.

        The deputy of the Volyn Regional Council has been notified of suspicion of committing a criminal offense under Part 2 of Article 255 (participation in a criminal community or criminal organization), Part 1 of Article 114-1 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations), Part 3 of Article 332 (illegal transfer of persons across the state border of Ukraine) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

        - informs the Office of the Prosecutor General.

        Context

        Since August 2022, members of the criminal organization have illegally transported more than 100 conscripts abroad. The suspects entered the men's data into the "Shlyakh" system, which allowed them to cross the border unhindered. According to the investigation, the cost of such a service was about 5 thousand US dollars per person, and the money was transferred to the members of the criminal organization through intermediaries.

        Recall

        UNN reported on the morning of July 3 that law enforcement officers searched a deputy of the Volyn Regional Council. Investigative actions are being carried out within the framework of criminal proceedings regarding the illegal transfer of men abroad under the guise of volunteers (Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

        According to the press service of the Office of the Prosecutor General, on July 3, a series of searches were conducted in the Volyn and Khmelnytsky regions at the suspect's place of residence and stay.

        Addition

        Currently, the court has already issued guilty verdicts against seven permanent members of the criminal organization who entered into agreements with prosecutors to plead guilty, providing incriminating testimony against their accomplices.

        The suspected deputy faces imprisonment for up to twelve years with confiscation of property.

        Ihor Telezhnikov

        Ihor Telezhnikov

        SocietyCrimes and emergencies
