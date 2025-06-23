$41.830.15
"Female soldier" on paper: court arrested with possibility of bail a regional council deputy of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1076 views

A deputy of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council, suspected of fictitious service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has been taken into custody with bail. Her accomplices also received pre-trial restrictions.

"Female soldier" on paper: court arrested with possibility of bail a regional council deputy of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

The Central District Court of Dnipro arrested with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 757,000, Marianna Miroshnychenko, a deputy of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, who is suspected of fictitious service in the Armed Forces for the sake of image.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBI.

According to SBI materials, the Central District Court of Dnipro chose preventive measures for three defendants in the high-profile case of fictitious service in the Armed Forces.

According to the court's decision, the regional council deputy was taken into custody with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 757,000.

- the message says.

It is reported that her accomplice - the deputy commander of the unit - must pay more than UAH 181,000 in bail. The head of the training center will be under round-the-clock house arrest.

Supplement

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, regional council deputy Marianna Miroshnychenko is suspected of organizing fictitious service in the Armed Forces to enhance her political image. She did not attend training, but received a military rank and more than 200 thousand hryvnias from the budget.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies
Dnipro
Armed Forces of Ukraine
