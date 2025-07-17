Case of flooding of the capital's subway: the prosecutor's office petitions for house arrest for Kyiv City State Administration official Kandybor

Today, the Holosiivskyi Court of Kyiv is choosing a pre-trial restraint for Ruslan Kandybor, director of the Kyiv City State Administration department, as one of the defendants in the case of the flooding of the blue metro line tunnel in the capital. The prosecution is asking for him to be placed under house arrest, writes UNN.

Details

At the hearing, the prosecution filed a motion to choose house arrest as a pre-trial restraint for Kandybor.

The defense asks to completely deny the satisfaction of the stated motion.

Recall

In December 2023, the tunnel on the blue line of the Kyiv metro, between the "Demiivska" and "Lybidska" stations, was flooded. This led to the suspension of train traffic from "Teremky" to "Lybidska". At that time, the Kyiv City State Administration decided to organize passenger transportation by buses that would duplicate the route of the closed metro stations.

According to the results of the conducted examinations, it was established that the operation of the metro tunnel between the stations was improper and did not comply with building codes and regulations. Due to the flooding of the tunnels, the Podilsk District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv in November 2024 notified the former head of KP "Kyiv Metro" Viktor Brahinskyi of suspicion of official negligence. Later, two more metro officials were notified of suspicion of official negligence. Including Kandybor.

Earlier, UNN wrote that the director of the transport department of the Kyiv City State Administration, Kandybor, was notified of suspicion due to the destruction of the "blue line" metro tunnel. As noted, the improper performance of his duties by the official led to the untimely detection of the emergency situation in the metro and the failure to take measures to eliminate them.