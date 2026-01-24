Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New Year

The annual Zigong International Lantern Festival began on Friday in China's southwestern Sichuan province, showcasing the centuries-old art of illuminated lanterns on a grand scale, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

This year's Lunar New Year falls on February 17, marking the beginning of the Year of the Horse according to the Chinese zodiac. Lanterns are a traditional sign of Lunar New Year celebrations in China, symbolizing good luck and guidance.

On the opening night, crowds gathered to see more than 200 handmade lanterns depicting animals, mythological figures, and scenes from ancient China.

"When I was a child, my parents took me to the Zigong Lantern Festival almost every year," said 32-year-old Huang Ye. "For us, the natives of Zigong, the lantern festival is simply an integral part of celebrating the Lunar New Year. Now I bring my child to see the lanterns."

Organizers said that the production of the lanterns, some of which stretch for hundreds of meters, took several weeks and involved about 1,200 workers.

One 210-meter exhibit called "Magical China" was inspired by an ancient legend and featured a giant mythical hybrid of a bird and a fish known as Kunpeng.

Another, dedicated to "The Legend of Mulan," stretching 180 meters, depicted the story of the female warrior and included a galloping herd of horses, a reference to this year's zodiac animal.

The lanterns at the festival were made from a variety of materials, including straw, chili peppers, and recycled medicine bottles.

