07:25 AM
Russia attacked Ukraine with two "Zircons", 15 out of 21 missiles and 357 out of 375 drones were neutralized
January 24, 12:59 AM
Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences
January 23, 11:44 PM
Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike
January 23, 08:34 PM
We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal
January 23, 07:10 PM
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
January 23, 06:06 PM
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
January 23, 03:12 PM
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
January 23, 02:53 PM
Ukraine calls on IAEA to completely isolate Russia and suspend its membership
January 23, 12:59 PM
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
Exclusive
January 23, 12:48 PM
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine assures that the participation of internally displaced persons in national elections will not face serious obstacles
UNN Lite
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New Year
January 23, 08:56 AM
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age difference
January 23, 12:32 PM
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?
January 23, 11:14 AM
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras Tsymbalyuk
January 22, 05:56 PM
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announced
January 21, 11:40 PM
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New Year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 364 views

The annual Zigong International Lantern Festival has kicked off in China, featuring over 200 handmade lanterns. This year's festival is dedicated to the Year of the Horse according to the Chinese zodiac.

Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New Year

The annual Zigong International Lantern Festival began on Friday in China's southwestern Sichuan province, showcasing the centuries-old art of illuminated lanterns on a grand scale, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

This year's Lunar New Year falls on February 17, marking the beginning of the Year of the Horse according to the Chinese zodiac. Lanterns are a traditional sign of Lunar New Year celebrations in China, symbolizing good luck and guidance.

On the opening night, crowds gathered to see more than 200 handmade lanterns depicting animals, mythological figures, and scenes from ancient China.

"When I was a child, my parents took me to the Zigong Lantern Festival almost every year," said 32-year-old Huang Ye. "For us, the natives of Zigong, the lantern festival is simply an integral part of celebrating the Lunar New Year. Now I bring my child to see the lanterns."

Organizers said that the production of the lanterns, some of which stretch for hundreds of meters, took several weeks and involved about 1,200 workers.

One 210-meter exhibit called "Magical China" was inspired by an ancient legend and featured a giant mythical hybrid of a bird and a fish known as Kunpeng.

Another, dedicated to "The Legend of Mulan," stretching 180 meters, depicted the story of the female warrior and included a galloping herd of horses, a reference to this year's zodiac animal.

The lanterns at the festival were made from a variety of materials, including straw, chili peppers, and recycled medicine bottles.

China's economy grew by 5.3% in the first quarter amid rising spending due to the Lunar New Year16.04.24, 16:55 • 16244 views

Julia Shramko

