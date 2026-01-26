$43.140.03
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Was Kyiv ready for blackouts? The prosecutor's office reported on criminal proceedings investigating the actions of capital officials
MP Orest Salamakha died in a car accident near Lviv
The situation in Kyiv remains extremely difficult - KlymenkoPhoto
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance

Kyiv • UNN

 248 views

Psychologist Svitlana Arefniya explained how prolonged power outages, lack of heating, and communication affect the psycho-emotional state of adults and children. She gave advice on maintaining inner balance and identified signs when one should seek professional help.

Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance

Prolonged power outages, lack of heating and communication significantly affect the psycho-emotional state of both children and adults. Psychologist Svitlana Arefniia, specifically for UNN readers, gave advice on how to support children when adults themselves are exhausted.

What happens to our psyche in stressful conditions

In emergency conditions, the human psyche works differently, constantly in adaptation mode to a threat, which is a serious psycho-emotional load. In adults and children, the psyche reacts and adapts differently.

"At the neurophysiological level, the sympathetic nervous system, responsible for the 'fight or flight' response, is activated. In adults, this can manifest as increased anxiety, irritability, sleep disturbances, emotional exhaustion, or a feeling of detachment," Arefniia said.

For children, the impact of such circumstances can have worse consequences, as their psyche is not yet fully formed. But certain reactions are a normal response to stress.

"Children more often experience fears, tearfulness, regressive behavior (returning to infant habits), somatic complaints, and difficulty concentrating. Such reactions are a normal response of the psyche to chronic stress, not a sign of mental disorders," the psychologist added.

Darkness + cold = feeling of loss of control: how to deal with it

Darkness and cold amplify anxiety and a sense of danger, and the feeling of control gradually disappears in the absence of physical comfort. It is important to regain a sense of control.

"Self-help aimed at bodily regulation is effective in such conditions: warmth (blanket, warm clothes, hot drink), slow breathing with prolonged exhalation, contact with real body sensations, simple repetitive rituals, for example, contact with a solid surface, focus on sounds, smells, tactile sensations. These actions help reduce physiological tension and stabilize the emotional state," the psychologist recommends.

To reduce the feeling of helplessness, you should focus on what you have control over: daily routine, time management, care for basic needs.

"Support is also restored through the awareness of one's own values and meanings, which help to endure prolonged uncertainty," the psychologist adds.

How to support a child when you yourself are exhausted

You may be tired, but you must maintain emotional contact with your child. Supporting children during a difficult period is extremely important. Children are guided by the adult's state, so it is important to maintain an emotional connection.

"Supportive factors remain routine, predictability, physical contact, and the feeling of an adult's presence. In a crisis, it is enough to be not perfect, but emotionally available, so that the child sees the adult's 'involvement' in their life," the specialist says.

When to sound the alarm and seek a specialist

"Psychological help is necessary if anxiety or depressive symptoms do not decrease within a few weeks, sleep and the ability to function daily are disturbed, a feeling of alienation from oneself or obsessive thoughts of hopelessness appear," Svitlana Arefniia notes.

The therapist also emphasizes that seeking help from a specialist in such conditions is not a sign of weakness, but a step towards preserving psychological health.

ATTENTION! The material is for informational purposes only. If you are concerned about health problems, consult a doctor.

Oleksandra Mesenko

SocietyHealth
Frosts in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
Loneliness
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity