Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance

Prolonged power outages, lack of heating and communication significantly affect the psycho-emotional state of both children and adults. Psychologist Svitlana Arefniia, specifically for UNN readers, gave advice on how to support children when adults themselves are exhausted.

What happens to our psyche in stressful conditions

In emergency conditions, the human psyche works differently, constantly in adaptation mode to a threat, which is a serious psycho-emotional load. In adults and children, the psyche reacts and adapts differently.

"At the neurophysiological level, the sympathetic nervous system, responsible for the 'fight or flight' response, is activated. In adults, this can manifest as increased anxiety, irritability, sleep disturbances, emotional exhaustion, or a feeling of detachment," Arefniia said.

For children, the impact of such circumstances can have worse consequences, as their psyche is not yet fully formed. But certain reactions are a normal response to stress.

"Children more often experience fears, tearfulness, regressive behavior (returning to infant habits), somatic complaints, and difficulty concentrating. Such reactions are a normal response of the psyche to chronic stress, not a sign of mental disorders," the psychologist added.

Darkness + cold = feeling of loss of control: how to deal with it

Darkness and cold amplify anxiety and a sense of danger, and the feeling of control gradually disappears in the absence of physical comfort. It is important to regain a sense of control.

"Self-help aimed at bodily regulation is effective in such conditions: warmth (blanket, warm clothes, hot drink), slow breathing with prolonged exhalation, contact with real body sensations, simple repetitive rituals, for example, contact with a solid surface, focus on sounds, smells, tactile sensations. These actions help reduce physiological tension and stabilize the emotional state," the psychologist recommends.

To reduce the feeling of helplessness, you should focus on what you have control over: daily routine, time management, care for basic needs.

"Support is also restored through the awareness of one's own values and meanings, which help to endure prolonged uncertainty," the psychologist adds.

How to support a child when you yourself are exhausted

You may be tired, but you must maintain emotional contact with your child. Supporting children during a difficult period is extremely important. Children are guided by the adult's state, so it is important to maintain an emotional connection.

"Supportive factors remain routine, predictability, physical contact, and the feeling of an adult's presence. In a crisis, it is enough to be not perfect, but emotionally available, so that the child sees the adult's 'involvement' in their life," the specialist says.

When to sound the alarm and seek a specialist

"Psychological help is necessary if anxiety or depressive symptoms do not decrease within a few weeks, sleep and the ability to function daily are disturbed, a feeling of alienation from oneself or obsessive thoughts of hopelessness appear," Svitlana Arefniia notes.

The therapist also emphasizes that seeking help from a specialist in such conditions is not a sign of weakness, but a step towards preserving psychological health.

ATTENTION! The material is for informational purposes only. If you are concerned about health problems, consult a doctor.