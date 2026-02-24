$43.300.02
February 23, 05:51 PM
First reports on the explosion in Mykolaiv, the version of a terrorist attack is being checked - Zelenskyy
February 23, 05:38 PM
Ukraine liberates territories - military explained whether events in Zaporizhzhia direction can be considered a counteroffensive
February 23, 05:34 PM
Explosion at a gas station in Mykolaiv: seven police officers injured, two in serious conditionPhoto
February 23, 05:17 PM
Slovakia to stop emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine - FicoVideo
February 23, 03:53 PM
EU failed to agree on 20th package of sanctions against Russia – Kallas
February 23, 03:29 PM
Telegram in question - should the messenger be blocked and will it reduce the risk of terrorist attacks in Ukraine
February 23, 02:58 PM
Why do temples hurt and how to get rid of it
February 23, 02:29 PM
Terrorist attack in Lviv: suspect remanded in custody for 60 days without bail
February 23, 01:20 PM
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
February 23, 01:02 PM
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 31770 views
Kyiv to host meetings of the Coalition of the Willing and the "Ukraine - Nordic and Baltic Countries" summit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy's spokesperson announced two events planned for the 4th anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Kyiv to host meetings of the Coalition of the Willing and the "Ukraine - Nordic and Baltic Countries" summit

Today, meetings of the Coalition of the Willing and the "Ukraine - Nordic and Baltic Countries" summit will be held in Kyiv. This was announced to Ukrainian media by the spokesman for the President of Ukraine, Serhiy Nykyforov, as reported by UNN.

Details

The spokesman for the head of state did not provide any other details. The UNN editorial office continues to monitor the situation and will promptly inform readers about the course of events.

It is also reported that details are not disclosed for security reasons.

Unfortunately, in Ukraine, we cannot announce the day's program as during the President's foreign trips. But we can inform you that Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the First Lady, and foreign guests will take part in a prayer for Ukraine and honor the memory of fallen defenders. The guests will visit an energy infrastructure facility destroyed by Russian shelling. A meeting of the Coalition of the Willing and the "Ukraine - Nordic and Baltic Countries" summit will be held in Kyiv.

- stated the spokesman for Zelenskyy.

Recall

On Tuesday, February 24, 2026, European leaders arrived in Kyiv. These are the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Council António Costa, and the leaders of the Nordic-Baltic Eight.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
"Coalition of the Willing"
António Costa
European Commission
European Council
Ursula von der Leyen
Kyiv