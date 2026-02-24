Kyiv to host meetings of the Coalition of the Willing and the "Ukraine - Nordic and Baltic Countries" summit

Today, meetings of the Coalition of the Willing and the "Ukraine - Nordic and Baltic Countries" summit will be held in Kyiv. This was announced to Ukrainian media by the spokesman for the President of Ukraine, Serhiy Nykyforov, as reported by UNN.

Details

The spokesman for the head of state did not provide any other details. The UNN editorial office continues to monitor the situation and will promptly inform readers about the course of events.

It is also reported that details are not disclosed for security reasons.

Unfortunately, in Ukraine, we cannot announce the day's program as during the President's foreign trips. But we can inform you that Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the First Lady, and foreign guests will take part in a prayer for Ukraine and honor the memory of fallen defenders. The guests will visit an energy infrastructure facility destroyed by Russian shelling. A meeting of the Coalition of the Willing and the "Ukraine - Nordic and Baltic Countries" summit will be held in Kyiv. - stated the spokesman for Zelenskyy.

Recall

On Tuesday, February 24, 2026, European leaders arrived in Kyiv. These are the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Council António Costa, and the leaders of the Nordic-Baltic Eight.