Kyiv TCC to pay UAH 2.6 million for printing products of the company that printed books using the icon of Ukraine without Crimea
Kyiv • UNN
The Kyiv TCC will pay UAH 2.6 million for printing by Convy Print, which previously printed textbooks with a map of Ukraine without Crimea. The order includes personal files of conscripts and calendars.
The Kyiv City Territorial Center for Staffing and Social Support will pay UAH 2.6 million for printing products of Convy Print LLC, which printed books on the Ukrainian language for the 7th grade using the icon of Ukraine without Crimea. This is reported by UNN with a link to the announcement in the electronic public procurement system Prozorro.
Details
As stated in the announcement, Kyiv City TCC plans to conclude an agreement with Convy Print LLC for the purchase of printing products for UAH 2 million 622 thousand 450, which is UAH 249 thousand 550 less than the expected cost. The winner is currently being qualified.
According to the tender documents, the company is to supply the TCC with 15,000 copies of conscripts' personal files; 15,000 copies of conscripts' registration cards; 11,800 copies of personal files with a blue cover and gold foil stamping for contractors; and 420 triple wall calendars by December 28.
Addendum Addendum
Convy Print was recently at the epicenter of a scandal involving the printing of Ukrainian language books for 7th grade. The 7th grade Ukrainian language textbooks used the icon of Ukraine without Crimea. According to the author of the book, Anastasia Onatiy, this was due to a technical error. She suggested launching a flash mob “Draw Crimea”, as the mistake cannot be corrected in the printed textbooks.
It was the Convy Print company that printed such books.
The Litera LTD publishing house has pledged to reprint Ukrainian language textbooks for the 7th grade at its own expense , which include a map of Ukraine without Crimea.