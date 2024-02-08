Kyiv renames Povitroflotskyi Avenue in honor of the Air Force

Kyiv has a new Air Force Avenue, which was previously proposed to be renamed Povitroflotskyi Avenue, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Thursday, UNN reports.

From today, Kyiv has an avenue of the Air Force of Ukraine! Glory to our defenders! Glory to Ukraine! - Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

Details

Earlier today, the mayor of Kyiv said that the Kyiv City Council was going to approve a number of renaming of the capital's streets and avenues as part of de-Russification. In particular, it is a question of renaming Povitroflotskyi Avenue to Air Force Avenue.

"This name is supported by the people of Kyiv, the leadership of the General Staff and the GUR, and our military. We have appeals from them. We have been discussing this issue for a long time," Klitschko said.

The renaming of Povitroflotskyi Avenue to in honor of the Air Force was confirmed by Kyiv City Council member Vadym Vasylchuk on Facebook.

"88 in favor! Kyiv residents have defended their rights! Povitroflotskyi Avenue was renamed in honor of the Air Force," Vasylchuk wrote.

