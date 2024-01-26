Pushkinskaya Street renamed in Kharkiv

In Kharkiv, Pushkinskaya Street was renamed into Hryhoriy Skovoroda Street. This decision was made at a session on Friday, January 26, as reported by the Kharkiv City Council, UNN reports.

Details

The proposal to rename Pushkinska Street was made after the brutal Russian attacks on Kharkiv on January 23.

A total of 65 place names associated with Russia and its allies were renamed in the city by the decision of an extraordinary session of the Kharkiv City Council held today, January 26.

In particular, Pushkinskaya Street, which is now called Grigory Skovoroda Street. According to Mayor Ihor Terekhov, the renaming of this place name is a landmark for the city.

"There were air raids on the former Pushkinskaya Street, there was tremendous destruction there, people were injured. Now it will be named after Hryhoriy Skovoroda. I am grateful that the deputy corps supported my proposal," said Igor Terekhov.

The City Council also decided to rename Korolenko Street to Mykolaivska Street, Omska Street to Bakhmutska Street, Khabarov Street to Khladopromivska Street, Pskovska Street to Truskavetska Street, and First of May Square to Hippodrome Square.

The former Volzka Street will be called Pyriatynska Street, Dagestanska Street will be called Synevyrska Street, Permskyi Lane will be called Lutskyi Lane, Pozharskyi Street will be called Komunalnykiv Street, Smolenska Street will be called Mukachivska Street, and Mykolaeva Lane will be called Oleshkivskyi Lane.

Romain Rolland Street will now be named after Les Kurbas, Adygeiskyi Lane after Oleh Hutsol, Borodynivska Street after Yuriy Poyarkov, Balashovskyi Lane after Ivan Leshchenkov, Kokchetavska Street after Sotnyk Kostyuchenko, Uralska Street after Ivan Shchogolev, and Chkalov Lane after Serhiy Parkhomenko.

Russia's missile attack on Kharkiv on January 23 killed 11 people