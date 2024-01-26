Russia's missile attack on Kharkiv on January 23 killed 11 people

In Kharkiv, the number of victims of a missile strike by Russian troops on January 23 has risen to 11, as another woman died in hospital, the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office said on Friday, UNN reports.

Despite the efforts of doctors, a 61-year-old woman died in hospital last night. As of now, the death toll from the enemy missile attack on Kharkiv has risen to 11 - the prosecutor's office said on Telegram.

Addendum

According to the investigation, on January 23, at 4:00 a.m., the enemy launched a missile attack on Kharkiv. At 7 am, the Russian armed forces attacked Kharkiv with missiles again. In the evening, there was another enemy attack on the city.

Russian attack on Kharkiv on January 23 among the most massive: more than 15 missiles, more than 70 injured and 10 dead - RMA