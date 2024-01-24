Russian attack on Kharkiv on January 23 among the most massive: more than 15 missiles, more than 70 injured and 10 dead - RMA

The attack by Russian troops on Kharkiv on January 23 was one of the largest hostile attacks on the city since 2022, with more than 70 people injured and 10 killed. This was reported on Wednesday by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

January 23 was one of the most massive hostile attacks on the city since 2022. More than 15 missiles of the S-300, X-22, and Iskander types were recorded. More than 70 people were injured in the strikes, 10 were killed - Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the rescue operation at the sites of the hits continues.

"Currently, there are 25 people in the city's hospitals, 2 women in serious condition and 1 child in moderate condition," said the head of the RMA.

Mr. Syniehubov said that electricity supply in Kharkiv has been restored by 100% for more than 10,000 subscribers and 900 legal addresses. Heat supply has been restored to 99% of residential buildings - 125 out of 126 high-rise buildings are already heated.

The number of victims of the Russian missile attack on Kharkiv has increased to 10