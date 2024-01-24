The number of victims of the Russian missile attack on Kharkiv has increased to 10

The number of victims of the January 23 attack on Kharkiv by Russian troops has risen to 10, with two bodies being unblocked from the rubble in a five-story building, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office and the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleg Sinegubov, reported UNN.

Details

"The rescuers unblocked the bodies of the residents of the house: A 57-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman. As of now, the death toll has increased to 10 people," Sinegubov wrote on Telegram.

According to the prosecutor's office, "the rescuers completely removed the body from the rubble. It is a woman". "At the same time, the body of a man was unblocked," the agency added.

They also confirmed that as of now, the death toll has increased to 10 people.

The search and rescue operation continues.

Russia's evening attack on Kharkiv: 9 injured, four of them hospitalized