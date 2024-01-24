Russia's evening attack on Kharkiv: 9 injured, four of them hospitalized

As a result of the third strike in Kharkiv over the past day, nine people have been injured, including one child. In total, the Russian army shelled about 20 settlements in the Kharkiv region over the past day. This was reported on Wednesday by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.

Around 22:00, the enemy fired at Kyivskyi and Kholodnohirskyi districts of Kharkiv. The enemy used S-300 missiles from the territory of Belgorod region. As a result of the attack, 9 people were injured, including 1 child - a 4-year-old girl, who was treated on the spot. 4 people were hospitalized - 2 men and 2 women. Their condition is moderate - Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

According to him, as a result of the enemy attack, private houses, buildings of an educational institution, postal and telecommunication facilities, and cars were damaged.

Addendum

In total, about 20 localities in Kharkiv region came under enemy artillery and mortar fire over the past day, including: Veterinary in Kharkiv district; Nesterne in Chuhuiv district; Komisarove, Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Berestove in Kupyansk district.

The enemy carried out air strikes near the settlements of Liptsi, Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv district; Hatyshche in Chuhuiv district.

Yesterday around 22:30, the occupants shelled the village of Lyptsi, Kharkiv district.

"The building of the fire station, a modular emergency station, an ambulance and a gas pipeline were damaged. There are no casualties," said Sinegubov.

Also, around 09:00, the enemy struck Kozacha Lopan village, Kharkiv district, with a KB attack. The building of a cafe and a shop were damaged. There were no casualties.

In addition, at 20:00 the occupants shelled Kupyansk. A private house was damaged. There were no casualties.

