The enemy shelled Nikopol and the district at night, damaging educational and medical facilities

Nikopol and other settlements of Nikopol district were shelled three times during the night by Russian artillery, there were damages to educational and medical institutions, said the head of Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Three artillery attacks in Nikopol region since yesterday evening. Occupants shelled the district center, Marhanets and the community. Educational and medical institutions damaged - Lysak wrote on Telegram.

According to him, four five-story buildings and 11 private houses were also damaged. Three outbuildings, cars, power lines and a gas pipeline were damaged.

People were not injured, he noted.

