The enemy shelled Nikopol and the district at night, damaging educational and medical facilities
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops shelled Nikopol and nearby settlements three times during the night, damaging educational and medical facilities. No casualties were reported.
Nikopol and other settlements of Nikopol district were shelled three times during the night by Russian artillery, there were damages to educational and medical institutions, said the head of Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak on Wednesday, UNN reports.
Three artillery attacks in Nikopol region since yesterday evening. Occupants shelled the district center, Marhanets and the community. Educational and medical institutions damaged
According to him, four five-story buildings and 11 private houses were also damaged. Three outbuildings, cars, power lines and a gas pipeline were damaged.
People were not injured, he noted.
Russian troops attack Nikopol district with drones and artillery1/23/24, 7:42 AM • 28733 views