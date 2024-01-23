Russian troops attack Nikopol district with drones and artillery

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 101898 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 112567 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 142703 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 139496 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177346 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172077 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284369 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178267 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167277 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148866 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 39991 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 72625 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 32412 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 42724 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 62171 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 101898 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 284369 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251647 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236734 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261946 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 62200 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 142707 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107282 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107250 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123327 views
Russian troops attack Nikopol district with drones and artillery

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28733 views

Russian troops attacked Nikopol district with kamikaze drones and artillery, damaging a car wash, but no casualties were reported. The head of the Dnipropetrovs'k regional council, Mykola Lukashuk, announced an air alert in the region.

Russian troops attacked Nikopol district with two kamikaze drones and artillery twice the night before. The district center and the Myrovska community came under attack. A car wash was damaged. No one was killed or injured. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Council Mykola Lukashuk, UNN reports.

Details

Last night, the occupants sent two kamikaze drones to Nikopol. Also in the evening and later in the night, two artillery attacks were carried out. They fired at the district center and the Myrovska community. About half a dozen shells were fired

Lukashuk informed.

Preliminary, there were no casualties. In other communities of the region, the night passed without shelling.

Addendum Addendum

An air alert has been declared in the region. Lukashuk urged people to stay safe until the air alert ends.

Enemy attacked Nikopol district 10 times in one day: five-story buildings, gas pipeline and power lines damaged21.01.24, 19:15 • 30441 view

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War

