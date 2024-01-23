Russian troops attack Nikopol district with drones and artillery

Russian troops attacked Nikopol district with two kamikaze drones and artillery twice the night before. The district center and the Myrovska community came under attack. A car wash was damaged. No one was killed or injured. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Council Mykola Lukashuk, UNN reports.

Details

Last night, the occupants sent two kamikaze drones to Nikopol. Also in the evening and later in the night, two artillery attacks were carried out. They fired at the district center and the Myrovska community. About half a dozen shells were fired Lukashuk informed.

Preliminary, there were no casualties. In other communities of the region, the night passed without shelling.

Addendum Addendum

An air alert has been declared in the region. Lukashuk urged people to stay safe until the air alert ends.

