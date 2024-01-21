Enemy attacked Nikopol district 10 times in one day: five-story buildings, gas pipeline and power lines damaged

Today, Russian troops shelled Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovs'k region ten times, using heavy artillery and "shaheds". There were no casualties, but the attacks damaged five-story buildings, private houses, a gas pipeline and power lines. This was reported by the head of the RMA Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN.

Three times the Russians hit it with heavy artillery. Seven times they attacked with kamikaze drones. They hit the district center and the Myrivska community - Lysak wrote on Telegram.

According to him, 2 five-story buildings and 6 private houses were damaged in Nikopol itself due to shelling. One of the houses caught fire. The fire was extinguished by the emergency service.

The enterprise and 3 outbuildings were also damaged. A gas pipeline and a power line were also damaged.

"The only comforting thing is that there were no casualties or injuries," Lysak said.

