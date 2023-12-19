Ukrainian Defense Forces shoot down a Russian missile in the sky over Dniprovskyi district

Today, on December 19, the Defense Forces shot down an enemy missile over the Dnipro district of Dnipropetrovs'k region. This was reported by the head of the JFO Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN.

Vostok PMC shoots down an enemy missile over Dniprovskyi district - Lysak wrote on Telegram.

Previously

The Ukrainian Air Force reported a missile threat to Dnipropetrovs'k and Kirovohrad regions.

